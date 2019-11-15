Virginia State Police on Friday released the names of two people found dead following a fire last month in Nelson County.

Authorities were alerted around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 23 to the fire in the 1000 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina. Nelson County Fire and Rescue and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded.

Herbert L. Goolsby, 79, and Shirley M. Tinnell, 81, were found dead inside the home, according to an email Friday from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Their bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office for identification.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, Geller said. Its cause remains under investigation.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

