As roughly a dozen people blew whistles, held signs and stood by a banner stating 'Impeach' in supporting removing President Donald Trump from office, across the street in Amherst County's heart of government U.S. Rep. Ben Cline blasted how Democrats are handling the impeachment inquiry process.
The scene unfolded Tuesday evening during the Amherst County Republican Committee's monthly meeting, which drew more than 50 gatherers to the main meeting room of the county administration office on Washington Street. Cline, the freshman Republican representing the 6th District and the evening's keynote speaker, referenced the smaller crowd gathered across the street protesting Trump and said he appreciates their exercising their constitutional right to free speech.
He described the impeachment inquiry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced as far from constitutional and a partisan, unfairly orchestrated "political attack" on a duly elected president. Cline defended Trump's performance and said for three years Pelosi and other enemies have waited for the opportunity to set the impeachment process in motion.
"[Trump] has been working hard the past three years to break through a lot of the bureaucratic staleness, the lack of action, the need for reform. He's been providing that action on so many levels," Cline said, adding of Trump's approach to governing: "God bless him for doing that because it's the change our country needs."
Cline described Pelosi's recent announcement of an impeachment inquiry as a "huge, huge decision" that should only be taken on the Constitutional grounds of high crimes and misdemeanors he said is not present in this case.
"You all have the right to elect, to make the choice whether you should reelect your president or not next November," Cline said while holding the Constitution and speaking on the impeachment process he described as tryign to undue results of an election. "That, my friends, is taking this document and shredding it. It is an affront to me, it should be an affront to you, it should be an affront to all Americans what's going on in Washington right now."
Outside the meeting, residents had an entirely different view and said they feel it is Trump who is violating the Constitution and sees himself as above the law in how he's conducted himself.
"We see our country being destroyed, our Constitution being destroyed, day in and day out by an out-of-control president ..." Barbara Pryor, of Amherst County, said and added of Cline's support from Trump. "[Cline] doesn't vote with the people."
Pryor and several others said they fully support impeaching Trump. "He is breaking every law imaginable but he thinks he has all the power. I think he's going to go. I don't know he'll go willingly."
Randy Jackson, a county resident, said of Pelosi starting the impeachment inquiry: "I think somebody had to."
"Everybody sees things going downhill," Jackson said. "We need another voice in the White House."
He said he hopes the impeachment process leads to putting in a new leader who can "try to put America back together."
"Trump comes on to me like he's a big king, not president, not voice of the people," Jackson said. "It's all Trump. And it's time for it to stop."
Sharon Jackson, chair of the Amherst County Democrats, said she doesn't like Trump's behavior in the aftermath of a whisteblower's complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. She also blasted the White House's refusal to comply with subpoenas requesting documents as part of the impeachment inquiry and criticized Trump on handling of foreign policy and immigration matters.
"He has determined he's king and no laws apply to him," Sharon Jackson said. "When did that happen in my lifetime?"
During the meeting, Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who succeeded Cline in the Virginia House of Delegates and is seeking to keep the 24th House District seat in the Nov. 5 election, described the protesters outside as "a bunch of wannabe socialists who don't have a clue what they are talking about" and as "lost."
"They want to impeach a president who is pointing out corruption," Campbell said.
Amherst County solidly backed Trump in the 2016 election with 63% of the vote and all but one of a dozen precincts tipping in his favor over Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Cline said Democrats who hold the majority in the House of Representatives have a responsibility to make sure the impeachment inquiry process is done fairly. "What is happening now is so wrong ... And they way they're doing it is so unfair that every Republican, and quite frankly, most the Democrats know it's unfair," Cline said.
The road Democrats have started down is partisan and he fears it sets a precedent for future generations to take a similar approach and could break apart a nation already so divided, he said.
"It's just going to make it worse if they proceed down this current road. They need to step back, reassess and hopefully come to their senses about the need to work in a bipartisan fashion."
Monroe resident Edward Olivares said he believes an impeachment vote will pass the House but a trial would fail in the Republican-led Senate, which could lead to "political suicide" for the Democratic Party in the 2020 presidential election. Cline said when the dust settles next year, he believes unhappy voters will express their disapproval for how the process is playing out at the polls.
"I'll put it this way: The American people don't like being told who their leaders are and don't like having their choice taken away."
