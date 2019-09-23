An assisted-living facility in Campbell County was forced to briefly evacuate Monday after a nearby wooden structure caught fire.
Firefighters were called at 3:51 p.m. to Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge for a report of a structure fire, according to Jason Morgan, the president of the Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department.
More than 80 people were forced to evacuate the building off Candlers Mountain Road as firefighters extinguished a fire on a wooden staircase, which provided access to a roadway from a steep embankment. The staircase was directly adjacent to the building but was not connected to the assisted-living facility.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after 4 p.m. and residents were allowed to reenter the facility around 4:30 p.m.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire was not immediately know. The Campbell County fire marshal is now investigating the blaze’s origin.
