An assisted-living facility in Campbell County was forced to briefly evacuate Monday after a nearby wooden structure caught fire.

Firefighters were called at 3:51 p.m. to Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge for a report of a structure fire, according to Jason Morgan, the president of the Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

More than 80 people were forced to evacuate the building off Candlers Mountain Road as firefighters extinguished a fire on a wooden staircase, which provided access to a roadway from a steep embankment. The staircase was directly adjacent to the building but was not connected to the assisted-living facility.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after 4 p.m. and residents were allowed to reenter the facility around 4:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately know. The Campbell County fire marshal is now investigating the blaze’s origin.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

