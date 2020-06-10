When the coronavirus hit, the phones at the Orchard House B&B stopped ringing.
“Its been [a] very tumultuous and stressful couple of months. The phone stopped ringing and only rang for people making cancellations,” Deb Verplank, co-owner of the bed and breakfast, said.
Orchard House B&B, located off of Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, was on track to have its best year since opening four years ago.
Businesses across the commonwealth either are reopening or expanding operations under Phase Two guidelines.
In addition to outdoor seating, which was permitted under Phase One, restaurants now are able to offer indoor seating at 50% capacity. As outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam, gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 30% capacity, entertainment venues such as museums, zoos, outdoor venues and botanical gardens can open with some restrictions.
But the COVID-19 pandemic already has taken its toll on many businesses and has severely cut into tax revenues in Nelson County.
According to Maureen Kelley, director of economic development and tourism, revenue from lodging and meals tax in the months of March and April brought in only fractions compared to the tax revenue from the same time in 2019.
The county had estimated losses for lodging revenues to be close to 100% through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, and losses in meals tax revenue to be between 7% to 10%, Kelley said.
“Sadly, the numbers are extremely low. As the County did properly budget for these shortfalls, the focus should be and is on the impacted businesses and getting them back into business as safely as possible,” Kelley said in an email.
March lodging tax revenues decreased year over year from $26,031 last year to $12,234 this year, while April's decreased year over year from $31,561 to $3,082.
Meals tax revenues fared far worse, with March figures dropping year over year from $166,855 to $33,244 and April revenues falling from $165,607 to $13,304.
“... [I]t will be the consumer that restarts the economy, not the businesses themselves. We must build consumer confidence and make sure that Nelson is known as a safe place to live, work and visit,” Kelley said.
Verplank, who operates the B&B with her husband, Mike, said in those first months they were able to sustain themselves either by rescheduling visits or offering gift cards.
In 2019, the bed and breakfast hosted 216 nights between March 15 and May 31. This year, they hosted only nine, Verplank said. The Verplanks also have lost more than 200 nights in future reservations beyond June 1.
“The realization has been that, unlike restaurants, breweries that come up with other creative ways to have cash flow … we really don’t have a product that we can sell outside of what we do,” Verplank said.
Once the state entered Phase One, the B&B followed what many restaurants were doing and offered outside dining and the owners began taking lodging reservations, albeit with some restrictions as they cannot fill to the maximum occupancy of nine rooms because of social distancing. Verplank said she wants to continue to offer outside dining after fully reopening.
“Where we’re really blessed, though, is Nelson has done an excellent job of setting the tone for reopening,” Verplank said.
Verplank said county officials have given them some hope of returning to normal under Phase Two, and she said they expect the fall to bring back a lot of business.
“The disappointing part is we would have nailed that out of the park anyways, but we’re not going to complain,” she said.
Aside from a two-week closure that lasted from the end of March through April, Mountain Mama’s Kebab Shop, located in Lovingston, has so far been able to adjust to the constant changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to co-owner Trish Becker.
Like other restaurants, it has not been immune to a decline in business.
In addition to curbside dining, Mountain Mama’s has adopted some outdoor seating, which it didn’t have before the pandemic. It has also shortened hours to serve food only from 4 to 9 p.m. and kept a full menu, even adding items during the pandemic.
Becker said the restaurant, through all its changes and adjustments, has been fortunate to keep as much business as it has.
“We’re a small little place, but we’re pretty mighty when it comes to the food, so we’re lucky,” Becker said.
However, like restaurants across the nation, continuing to operate Mountain Mama’s has not come without difficult decisions.
Becker said she and fellow co-owner Jode Shaw had to come to terms with the fact that layoffs were inevitable. Becker said the restaurant probably won’t open for lunch until potentially next year, as she “can’t justify the expenses for lunch because you don’t make as much.”
“I think we’re going to stay status quo and stay focused on being healthy. And if we can help our customers or neighbors with any gloves or anything we have, we will,” Becker said.
Becker doesn’t expect the mandatory mask mandate issued by Northam that went into effect May 29 to severely impact the eatery’s operations. She said the restaurant has extra masks on hand to give to customers as needed and so far customers have been cooperating with the mandate.
Mountain Mama’s also will make the transition to indoor dining June 9 in line with regulations set forth under Phase Two.
Local governments across Virginia received millions in federal aid to help cover unexpected costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the $744 million distributed across the state — part of a larger $2 trillion package singed into law in late March — Nelson County received $1.3 million.
That money, however, comes with restrictions on how it can be spent.
Kelley said federal stimulus money made available to local governments through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) are not set up in a way to cover the meals and lodging tax losses.
County staff members are considering ways to offset some of the losses, but the implications of the lost revenue are “significant,” according to Kelly.
“The direct revenues are important to ongoing operations of the County,” Kelly said in an email, “but they also mean that consumer confidence and brand awareness must be re-built, which is a longer process.”
