With a congregation of about 90, sermons that would have reached dozens are now topping views in the thousands, as Phill Kline, like so many other worship leaders across the country, is forced to go digital.
A pastor at Amherst Baptist Church, Kline has started streaming Sunday service live on Facebook, preaching to an in-person audience of empty seats, backed only by a three-person band.
In the service streamed March 22, now topping 12,000 views, Kline looks every bit the professor, in an open jacket, sweater and tie.
Kline teaches law at Liberty University and uses similar tools for online classes, technology that also allows churches to maintain small groups and other ministries while a stay-at-home order is in effect across the state.
Like at many other churches, this technology wasn’t widely used by the ministry before the spread of the coronavirus left many homebound and put social engagements on a lockdown. In recent weeks, church leaders and their congregants have turned to alternate forms of worship, gathering online or in parking lots for drive-in services. This year, that's how many will celebrate Easter, which is Sunday.
“Technology is becoming so available and user friendly, with a little bit of guidance we can connect people who would otherwise have difficulty getting out of their homes,” Kline said.
“[The virus] made us aware of an ability to meet needs that before all of this we might have assumed could not have been met.”
Kline said Amherst Baptist has seen people watching the stream from across the nation and received comments from people from around the world.
He hopes to take the technology beyond the service itself and is speaking with a web designer to the church’s website, aiming to create a program to feed area health workers. Ideally, donated funds would be used to purchase meals from local restaurants and feed those “on the front lines.”
“This is a church that has been around a long time and has its traditions,” Kline said. “It really has not engaged the internet … [now] it affords us the necessary focus, reaching audiences we wouldn’t otherwise reach.”
Rev. Stephanie McLemore, chaplain and director of church relations at the University of Lynchburg, said the pressure currently faced by ministries has forced many churches to “move in leaps and bounds.”
McLemore said unlike a brick-and-mortar church, the university ministry is more “nimble,” and tightly bonded small groups and other ministry services have “barely missed a beat.”
She said one of the primary jobs of the campus’s spiritual center is building community, and as the forced separation causes a breakdown in the foundation of that community, it became essential to help people continue seeing each other.
Most of their ministries and services moved online, through platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet, and the Spiritual Life Center has even created new virtual events, such as a weekly online prayer service and chaplain community check-in, to keep students engaged and supported.
They continue to offer one-on-one pastoral care, and continue other programming — like the on-campus food pantry.
“When everything is disrupted, our human needs don’t change,” McLemore said. “We need to balance individual needs with the common good in ways that we have never been able to see the need for before.”
Even as mediums and logistics change, she said, the desire for community and to “ask the big questions” don’t.
As digital services are on the rise, some faith communities still try to meet in physical spaces as best they can under the current restrictions. Drive-in services or, as Pastor Tim Dooley at New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg calls it, “parking lot services,” are on the rise, as well.
With speakers and audio equipment blaring, parishioners can sit in their cars with the window cracked and listen to the sermon.
The first Sunday, Dooley said, they had a showing of about 25 cars. The next Sunday, it was up to 45.
He said they were seeing worshipers from different congregations, from different denominations, all seeking spaces to worship while so many doors are closed.
Dooley said he has visitors in the form of a large dog — briefly mistaken for a bear — and a man on a bicycle, who rode up and parked, just to listen.
Through everything, he said, you have to find the joy.
“[The virus] is affecting people. It’s upset their lives. This is the one thing we can hold onto,” Dooley said. “It’s not in a building, but we get the sense that we are. The cars kind of disappear when I am preaching and we come together to worship.”
With what he calls “the world’s largest offering plate,” a plastic tub used to collect money in place of the normal basket, the church manages to keep collecting tithes, with the treasurer taking proper safety precautions before counting the donations.
Despite the change, Dooley said he does not think attendance has decreased. Coming together, even in cars, he said makes it feel like “we are a kind of family.”
“We take stuff for granted,” Dooley said of the situation. “It’s forced churches, including myself, to think outside the box.”
Once things are “back to normal,” Dooley said, church officials have even talked about continuing the parking lot service every few weeks during summer months.
“We can make it a special time,” Dooley said. “It’s not a bad thing meeting out in a parking lot. In many ways it has been a blessing.”
A news release issued by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday offered guidance for faith communities in the county dictating how religious services can continue, particularly with major religious holidays, like Easter, on the horizon.
The release encouraged residents to forgo traditional in-person celebrations with either virtual services or gatherings that do not exceed the 10 person limit.
Faith leaders are permitted to visit the homes of their congregants, provided they take appropriate precautionary measures.
As it stands, drive-through services are still allowed, though the department encourages faith leaders to make that determination on a case by case basis.
The department encouraged faith communities to conduct services using electronic or virtual communications whenever possible.
