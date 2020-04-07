Centra Health is treating more and more patients in the Lynchburg area who have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and is anticipating a potential peak in cases earlier than expected.
Executive leadership for the health provider — which claims 500,000 people in its coverage area spanning Lynchburg and surrounding counties, Farmville and Pittsylvania County — spoke to local news media Tuesday from separate offices — demonstrating the social distancing they stressed is vital to containing the spread of the coronavirus.
Chief Medical Officer Chris Thomson said Centra has tested 769 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday and confirmed 52 total cases across its coverage area since March 20, 15 of them confirmed over this past weekend. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health, whose numbers can differ from Centra’s because of reporting timelines, listed a total of 42 cases in the greater Lynchburg area, 20 of whom are city residents.
Nine patients who’ve been confirmed to have COVID-19 are in Lynchburg General Hospital’s ICU, and seven of those people are intubated via a ventilator, Thomson said. Four additional COVID-19 patients are receiving non-ICU care in the hospital’s 36-bed pulmonary unit, which has been designated for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.
One patient was taken off a ventilator Monday, Thomson said, and could be discharged from the hospital in the next day or two.
“That was certainly a milestone that we hope to achieve many more of in the coming days,” he said.
Thomson said the results for around half of the tests Centra has run haven’t returned. He added they don’t have enough supply for “unlimited open door testing” and that many of the new rapid-result tests are being sent to parts of the country with more dire need for them.
Projection models from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, updated over the weekend, now show the peak of medical resource use and deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19 in about two weeks, around April 20. That’s the model the White House is basing decision-making on and one that Centra is considering in its incident command meetings, according to CEO Dr. Andy Mueller.
Predicted COVID-19-related fatalities based on the model have fluctuated greatly in the past few days, Mueller said, jumping from an anticipated 3,200 fatalities in Virginia at one point before dropping to an anticipated 1,400 now. That number accounts for a bit over .001% of the state’s population by census estimates. Still, Virginia’s projected fatality rate outstrips what’s projected for more populous states, Mueller added.
“It shows you that now is the time for us in Virginia to really adhere to the governor’s recommendations of really doubling down on social distancing,” he said.
Mueller said Centra personnel will “continue to stay vigilant” both in patient care and protective measures for themselves.
“Our caregivers are brave, they’re fearless, they’re working incredible hours to ensure that they’re providing care for those patients who need it in the moment and also preparing for those patients who are going to need it in the future,” he said.
Centra is keeping a list of more than 50 retired physicians and health professionals who have said they’re willing to help the provider’s existing workforce, Thomson said, but none of them have been called on yet.
Every caregiver and patient in any Centra facility is required to wear a mask — a policy that was enacted on April 3, according to a Tuesday news release. Caregivers in direct contact with patients and patients showing potential symptoms of COVID-19 will be wearing surgical masks, while other Centra personnel, patients and visitors must wear cloth masks.
“This is how our new normal is going to be for a while,” said Dr. Christopher Lewis, Centra’s vice president of medical affairs.
Caregivers working in the ICU or with COVID-19 patients are replacing their equipment more frequently than those who aren’t, he said.
He said Centra still has sufficient protective equipment, but the market for that equipment is still in flux. Shipments of equipment are still coming in, including one scheduled to arrive Wednesday.
In another local coronavirus development, the Lynchburg Police Department announced it has closed to the public the front lobby of its Public Safety Building, located at 905 Court Street. Anyone needing to speak with the information desk will use a video phone located at the front door that has a speaker and provides two-way communication.
The LPD also encourages anyone who needs to file a non-emergency report to call (434) 455-6041 instead of coming to the building.
If the report requires an officer to meet someone in person, the officer will meet the individual outside the department to practice appropriate social distancing.
Members of the public who need copies of a report are asked to contact the LPD Records Office at (434) 455-6069 to arrange a time to pick up the report copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.