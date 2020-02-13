An army veteran and community activist hopes to join Lynchburg City Council.
Lynchburg native Larry Jones has filed to run for the Ward IV seat as an independent.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, Jones said he intends to focus on funding education and public safety agencies if he is elected.
“I’ve been a public servant all of my life, always seeking ways to move the team forward and accomplish the mission,” Jones said in the statement. “I can think of no better way to carry that experience forward than as a member of City Council.”
Jones, 50, served nearly 23 years in the U.S. Army before retiring. In addition to his work promoting voting rights as a member of the Lynchburg Voters League and the local NAACP chapter, he also serves on the talent management subcommittee for Lynchburg’s Task Force on the Future of Education.
Jones is a graduate of E.C. Glass High School. He is currently pursuing a masters degree in homeland security from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
The Ward IV seat is being vacated by Turner Perrow, who was first elected in 2008. Chris Faraldi, a Republican, has also announced his entry into the race. The election will be held Tuesday, May 5.
