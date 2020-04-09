Local school leaders said this week they have successfully transitioned to online educational programming but not everyone has determined how or if students will get credit for work completed at home while schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year.
While the Virginia Department of Education has said it will provide flexibility so that students who were on track to graduate or advance to the next grade level as of March 13 can do so, school officials still want students learning new material during the school closure.
Leaders in local divisions said they are making learning packets available to families both online and in print. Materials are available by subject and grade levels and teachers are pooling their resources to make sure student learning continues through the closure. Officials from local school divisions said students will be introduced to new materials that will be vital for their success as they move on to the next grade when in-person classes resume.
Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards said division administrators had several discussions regarding how at-home materials may impact students' final grades.
"I want to make sure that I'm doing right by all of my students," Edwards said, pointing out that some kids may have trouble accessing the online material while others may be needed to watch their younger siblings.
According to a new grading plan posted to the division’s website Wednesday, at-home work for new content will not be graded, but LCS teachers can use it to provide feedback to students and monitor their progress. For the third marking period, which ends on May 15, students may keep the grade they earned as of March 13; they may improve their grade by making up missed work from previously learned content; or they may improve their grade by completing replacement or alternate assignments from previously learned content. Final grades will average the student’s grades from all three marking periods.
Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Annette Bennett said the division is still discussing how grades or feedback for at-home student work will be handled.
Bedford and Campbell school officials said no grades will be assigned for work completed at home because not all students have the same access opportunities. Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Schuch said he hopes students will take this opportunity to learn without the motivation or pressure of a grade.
Bedford County students in grades six through 12 were assigned a Chromebook at the beginning of the year, but other divisions are working to distribute Chromebooks, flash drives and learning packets to students to facilitate at-home learning.
Divisions are utilizing Google Classroom, video conferencing, YouTube and other online resources to continue instruction. Teachers across divisions are also working to communicate with their students via phone calls and texts to answer questions they may have about materials and monitor their progress.
Just as important as making sure kids continue to learn at this time, Campbell County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, Clay Stanley, said educators are looking for ways to make sure their students are physically and emotionally well.
“While our goal is to provide students with the opportunity to continue their learning during this school closure, our number one priority is to check on our students' well-being and be a source of reassurance and positivity during this stressful time,” Stanley said in an email.
Edwards said LCS’ at-home learning plan is cautious of student screen time, and encourages outdoor activities and spending time with families.
In the end, divisions said students will proceed to the next grade level or graduate if they were on track to do so when schools first closed on March 13.
School leaders said at-home work, regardless of grades, is crucial to ensuring student success when they return to schools. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division does not want students to begin a new grade level with a "nine-week hole.”
-Justin Faulconer contributed.
