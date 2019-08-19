On almost any day of the week, Jeanell Smith is in a different part of the Hill City, equipped with a listening ear and a tireless smile to try and help change people’s eating habits.
“See? You liked it!” she told a woman tasting raw green beans at one of the last sessions of the We Got the Beet campaign, which is held downtown all summer to encourage healthy exercise and eating.
That campaign, in its third year, is among a number of programs Smith and others take out to Lynchburg residents in strategic locations to make sure they know how easily they can get the nutrition they need. As the Senior Family Nutrition Program Assistant for the Lynchburg office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, teaching adults with low incomes and those who receive SNAP benefits about nutrition is really her job description.
She has a daunting task ahead of her. About a quarter of Lynchburg residents eat fruits and vegetables only one to three times a week, according to a survey from Centra’s Community Health Needs Assessment, while another quarter eat fruits and veggies four to six times a week.
Lindsey Cawood, with the local office of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), said she, Smith and then-manager of the Lynchburg Community Market, Jennifer Kennedy, came together to get more fruits and veggies in locals’ bellies and minds. We Got the Beet was kickstarted in 2017 by a VDH grant, its visibility amplified by the recognizable mascot and maintained in large part by Smith’s expertise and engagement, Cawood said.
“You can see Jeanell’s passion in her work every day in the way that she interacts with the public. She brings a level of energy and excitement that’s unparalleled,” she said. “… Our job is to do this program, but, as an example, Jeanell does this on Saturdays … and she doesn’t have to do that.”
Building those relationships with people, Cawood said, is a key part of making positive changes to public health.
Smith also works alongside Kristi West, the Lynchburg-area partner services coordinator for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, to bring what they call “Neighborhood Produce Markets” to different parts of the city.
Those markets started as a summer program in 2016, taking loads of produce into community centers, apartment complexes and other neighborhoods so people can try and Smith can help them explore the potentials for cooking with produce when they bring a load back home. West said the food bank was eager to move more produce into people's kitchens, and that started with getting people more familiar with those healthy choices.
A recipe walk-through session with Smith fit right into that mission, West said.
“She’s always available and always there — and we’re always trying to partner together for new ways to help the folks that we’re working with,” she said.
This year, the markets will continue from September into the rest of the year and visit the same sites regularly.
Over the summer, Smith said she’s brought the market to 22 sites every month and gave out 11,000 pounds of produce in June and another 11,000 pounds in July.
“The need is out there, the want is out there,” she said.
Half of the challenge is access to those healthy foods — Smith has been active in the city’s Bridges to Progress Food Disparity committee and The Oasis Project, which seeks to bring a grocery store to Lynchburg residents living in a food desert. The other half is instilling a cultural change in people so that healthy eating is the norm, she said.
Eating habits can wax and wane, but Smith said she considers herself lucky to have had caring and encouraging parents growing up in Alabama — a foundation for her passion for nutrition.
“I grew up eating very healthy. … I was the kid that had the brown bread, I was the kid that never had Swiss Cake Rolls, and so I had that as my root,” she said.
Despite going through a phase where “breakfast was a cigarette and a Mountain Dew,” Smith said she snapped back to the good habits instilled in her when she started her own family. Nutrition became something of a habit while she worked in the restaurant industry before joining the Virginia Cooperative Extension, and while she was pregnant.
Even now, she said she still has a “little chip addiction issue,” but mitigates it by limiting herself to eating chips on Saturdays.
But not everyone has that culture of healthy eating to return to, and that’s where Smith’s classes come in.
Each class, for a designated group that meets her criteria of being low-income and SNAP recipient adults, runs from six to eight weeks. Smith said that doesn’t translate to much time at all and results in people taking her classes over and over again, trying to reach small, achievable goals every week.
Habit forming takes a long time, and Smith said she tries to help those habits stick by empowering people to be leaders in what they’re doing well during a class.
“[It’s] trying to make these connections when you’re at a place and encourage this, especially if someone is knocking it out of the park,” she said.
Having been the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s boots on the ground in effecting personal nutrition awareness for 10 years, Smith is starting to pursue a different approach by going to graduate school at Virginia Tech in the fall to pursue leadership studies. She said she needs “more tools in my toolkit” like more background in statistics to effect positive nutritional change on a deeper level.
“What I do now I feel like is impactful one on one, and I love those connections,” she said. “… But so many times when I’m trying to teach these changes, there’s a policy or an environmental system that I can’t change. And so I feel like the next step for me is to try to get these policies changed and addendums made to these policies.”