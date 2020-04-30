While elective procedures can resume for healthcare providers across Virginia today, it won’t exactly be business as usual.
The coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 disease is “here to stay for at least a while,” Centra Health CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said during a virtual news conference Thursday.
Centra has started to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases in line with statewide numbers, he said, but the disease has created a “new normal” in hospital operations that his leadership anticipates will last for at least two years.
Across its catchment area — which covers Lynchburg, the surrounding counties and Farmville — Centra has sent off 2,413 coronavirus tests, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Thomson. Out of those, 156 tests have come back positive — a figure that’s doubled over the past two weeks.
Lynchburg General Hospital now has three COVID-19 patients in its ICU and two more COVID-19 patients in its unit designated for the disease, Thomson said. About 30 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, and one has died. Among Centra caregivers, Mueller said eight people have tested positive for the disease but weren't hospitalized.
Over the past few weeks, more than 200 Centra employees have been furloughed because of concerns of spread between caregivers and patients. Mueller said Thursday no employees have been furloughed for other reasons, and none have been laid off.
“We believe that we need to continue to invest in the team,” he said. “…If folks are continuously in a state of worrying about being laid off…then they’re not worried about helping us transform healthcare and the patient in front of them in the moment."
The five-week ban on elective procedures from Gov. Ralph Northam has been a significant stumbling block for healthcare providers financially.
Centra halted elective procedures around mid-March — slightly ahead of Northam’s ban — but Mueller said it broke even financially during its first quarter, which includes March.
Mueller anticipates losses in April will be mitigated by federal funding, Medicare advances and Centra's existing investments. He said his team has “great confidence that we can continue to weather this storm…really indefinitely.
“And the resumption of elective procedures gives us even greater confidence that we’ll get to the other side in good shape,” he continued.
According to a news release, between 800 and 900 patients have been waiting for an elective surgery from Centra.
Anyone scheduled for an elective surgery will be tested at one of Centra’s drive-thru centers in advance; if the test comes back positive for COVID-19, the procedure will likely be rescheduled, Thomson said. Centra has enough testing supplies to cover procedures for about 20 days and he said the provider hopes to get more equipment and supplies moving forward to continue testing.
