Conservative concerns about bills coming through the Democrat-controlled Virginia General Assembly weren’t assuaged at a breakfast hosted by Lynchburg-area legislators Saturday.
Hosted by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, the meeting covered the gamut of proposed laws that have gained traction in the newly flipped statehouse.
“Virginia is headed in the wrong direction,” freshman Del. Wendell Walker said in reference to a bill that would give Virginia’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who gets the most popular votes in the U.S. — a measure that, if it were in effect nationwide in 2016, would’ve prevented Donald Trump’s presidential win.
That sentiment applied to a majority of the bills discussed Saturday.
Walker and the others painted a bleak future for Virginians should those bills become laws: saying taxes, crime rates, gas prices and electric bills will rise, Virginia’s status as a business-friendly state will fall, “illegals are going to have more rights than you or I,” and it’ll be easier for a girl under 18 to get an abortion than it’ll be for her to hit a tanning bed.
“Bernie Sanders will feel very comfortable coming into Virginia this year,” said Del. Kathy Byron.
Byron and her colleagues also warned “people that are illegal” would get an unchecked fast track to voter registration under a number of different proposed voter ID laws.
One bill discussed would grant temporary driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, with provisions requiring a driving test and insurance. Licenses granted that way wouldn’t serve as a form of voter ID, but Sen. Steve Newman joined other conservative voices in claiming they would invite more voter fraud. Applicants would have to show proof of identity, but Sen. Mark Peake questioned what undocumented immigrants might use to do so.
George Loper said he came to the breakfast with concerns about unconstitutional legislation, as well as how Democrats will continue to address gerrymandering while in power and where funding for green initiatives will come from.
“There are just a plethora of things going on there,” he said.
Those in attendance Saturday were able to submit written questions to the legislators and were promised emailed responses if their questions weren’t addressed.
Peake thanked representatives of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America for attending, saying the breakfast is open to all citizens.
David Zilles, who ran an unsuccessful Democratic bid last year against Walker for the 23rd District seat in the House of Delegates, was one of those attending on behalf of Moms Demand Action. The nonpartisan group advocates for legislation intended to curb gun violence, and Zilles said he was there with focus on three policy areas: instating universal background checks, red flag laws and allocating funding for gun violence prevention. Bills on the first two measures have passed both houses so far.
“They’ve held up constitutionally in other states,” he said. “And we know that a majority of Virginians support these measures.”
Zilles questioned the legislators why they didn’t vote in favor of universal background checks, and said after the breakfast that their responses were “sad.” While they voiced opposition to earlier versions of the bill without provisions for gun owners in certain circumstances, he said it was revised with exemptions and the legislators still voted it down despite that.
Zilles said he and the other members of Moms Demand Action appreciated the four legislators setting out time for the session and taking constituent questions.
