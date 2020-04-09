More than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities nationwide to provide grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education.
Area colleges and universities will see more than $20 million in emergency funding. Three local colleges and universities will see more than $1 million in funds: Liberty University’s total allocation is more than $15 million, University of Lynchburg will receive more than $1.9 million and Central Virginia Community College will receive more than $1.8 million.
Randolph College will receive more than $660,000, Virginia University of Lynchburg will receive more than $350,000 and Sweet Briar College’s allocation totals more than $270,000.
The funding is available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law less than two weeks ago, the release said.
A minimum of half of an institution’s total allocation is required to be awarded to students as Emergency Financial Aid Grants.
According to the release, colleges and universities are required to provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations because of the outbreak, including course materials and technology, as well as food, housing and childcare. In order to access the funds, institutions must submit a signed certification affirming they will distribute the funds in accordance with the law. Then the colleges or universities may determine which students will receive cash grants.
Allocations are determined by formula prescribed in the CARES Act weighted by the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell Grants, and the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the coronavirus outbreak are also considered, the release said. Institutions will be able to use funds to cover costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction because of the coronavirus, the release said.
