APPOMATTOX — A woman charged with one count of cruelty to animals and 19 counts of animal torture causing death was denied bond on Wednesday.
Emily Rebecca Hubbard, 37, of Appomattox, was arrested on Sept. 15. Prosecutor Les Fleet said her arrest occurred two days from when her dogs were seized and after she called the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office.
She was denied bond at a hearing in Appomattox General District Court on Oct. 2.
Prosecutor Les Fleet said he could speak to the conditions of the animals that were found at Hubbard's Appomattox residence. He confirmed that one dog was deceased, others had "horrendous"wounds, were kept in small cages and left in kennels without food or water.
Hubbard's attorney, Roger Stough, said that he expected to have a "plethora" of evidence to offer during the preliminary hearing to refute that Hubbard was responsible for the dogs at the time of the charges.
Stough said Hubbard had vacated the premises with the understanding that another individual was caring for the animals.
General District Court Judge Jody Fariss denied Hubbard's bond request.
Hubbard remains in custody at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.