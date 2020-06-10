At its Monday night meeting, Appomattox Town Council approved a payment of more than $43,000 in economic stimulus to be distributed to local businesses in the community.
The money will be distributed by the Economic Development Authority after the authority unanimously agreed to the plan at its Tuesday night meeting.
The stimulus will affect 205 businesses. Any business that paid for a license by June 1 and has been in operation as of October of last year is eligible, and will receive a refund of its business license tax of up to $500.
Under the stimulus, 151 businesses will receive total refunds and 54 will receive a partial refund. The stimulus will cost the town about $43,457.
“The value of supporting the businesses right now outweighs any potential loss,” said Mayor Paul Harvey at the May work session where the stimulus was first discussed.
Town Manager Gary Shanaberger said the council and EDA were excited to pass the effort, and that they are trying to do everything they can to support the community during this time.
