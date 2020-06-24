At its Tuesday night meeting, Appomattox Town Council approved its fiscal year 2021 budget totaling $5.1 million.
Town Treasurer Kim Ray said the budget includes no major changes from the year before, and the budget remains conservative in light of unknowns surrounding the economic impact of COVID-19.
"We don't know how the economy is going to be for spending, and how it will affect taxes and businesses," said Ray. "But that's the plight of everybody."
The budget contains a small reduction in the real estate tax rate — dropping from 12 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value to 11 cents.
Ray said this was done to help equalize the rate after real estate reassessments went up this year.
Council approved amendments to the Fiscal Year 2020 operating budget to allow $43,000 of economic stimulus to be distributed to local businesses by the economic development authority. The stimulus will affect 205 businesses, and provide total or partial refunds of their business license taxes.
Additionally, council unanimously voted to amend the current budget to subsidize a 25% utility bill rate reduction for the April and May billing periods, estimated to benefit about 1,000 customers.
Also at its Tuesday night meeting, Janet Hix, Appomattox County Circuit Court Clerk, administered the oath of office for the newly elected mayor and council members.
Beginning July 1, Richard Conner will begin his term as mayor of Appomattox, and current mayor Paul Harvey and newly elected Nathan Simpson will take seats on council.
