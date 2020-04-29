As the COVID-19 crisis strains Appomattox residents and businesses, town council implemented a 25% utility bill rate reduction for April and May billing periods at its Tuesday meeting.

The vote was unanimous, with council members voicing strong support in favor of the reductions.

Town Council Member Mary Lou Spiggle said she would be open to extending the reduction, if necessary.

“We did want to help our citizens and this is an excellent way to do it,” said Spiggle.

She stressed this decision would not only help residents, but businesses who have been forced to shutter their doors.

Town Manager Gary Shanaberger said the cut was estimated to cost the town an average of $21,000 per month in April and May. The reduction will benefit about 1,000 customers.

Council agreed it would supplement the loss of revenue with money from its general fund. No penalties or late fees will be enforced until June 1.

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments