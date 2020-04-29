As the COVID-19 crisis strains Appomattox residents and businesses, town council implemented a 25% utility bill rate reduction for April and May billing periods at its Tuesday meeting.
The vote was unanimous, with council members voicing strong support in favor of the reductions.
Town Council Member Mary Lou Spiggle said she would be open to extending the reduction, if necessary.
“We did want to help our citizens and this is an excellent way to do it,” said Spiggle.
She stressed this decision would not only help residents, but businesses who have been forced to shutter their doors.
Town Manager Gary Shanaberger said the cut was estimated to cost the town an average of $21,000 per month in April and May. The reduction will benefit about 1,000 customers.
Council agreed it would supplement the loss of revenue with money from its general fund. No penalties or late fees will be enforced until June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.