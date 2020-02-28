As budget season approaches, Appomattox County Board of Supervisors this week heard requests from county departments seeking additional funds for the coming year.
Chief among topics discussed Tuesday night was sheriff's deputy pay, an issue that surfaced frequently during the local November elections. With deputy compensation an issue in many Lynchburg area localities, retention and recruitment have become a major concern for local law enforcement.
Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson presented a budget request to the board that included an increase to the starting salary of Appomattox County deputy sheriffs from $34,118 to $37,000.
Simpson said this change was necessary for Appomattox County to stay competitive with surrounding counties, and hire and retain quality deputies.
Currently, said Simpson, Appomattox's starting annual salary is lower than the surrounding counties of Nelson at $37,000 uncertified and $39,114 certified; Prince Edward at $39,355; and Campbell at $36,725.
Law enforcement certification is granted through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Virginia State Police have a starting salary for troopers of $44,920 with an increase after one year to $48,719.
In addition to raising the starting deputy salary, an increase of all deputy salaries was requested.
Of the office's 21 deputies, 14, who have an average of six years of experience, are earning less than $40,000. The budget request suggested a 10% raise for deputies earning less than $40,000.
For deputies earning between $40,000 to $50,000, a 5% raise was requested, and for those earning more than $50,000, a 3% raise was requested.
As it stands, Simpson said, earning less than surrounding counties is discouraging for deputies and creates frustration within the office.
"I understand the seriousness and cost of what I am requesting. I hope you all see the need that we have," Simpson said. "I want to keep the people we have and compensate them at a level I feel they deserve."
Simpson said the numbers are rough this early in the process, and dependent on the amount of money allocated by the state, but the total salary increase requests from the county for the 21 deputies could total between $50,000 and $70,000.
Appomattox supervisors stressed their appreciation for the work of the department and said they will consider requests as they begin to assemble the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
"The job you all do is second to none," said Courthouse District Supervisor Samuel Carter. He expressed concerns that with noncompetitive pay, the department is in danger of training deputies and subsequently losing them to higher-paying positions at rival law enforcement agencies or private-sector jobs.
Simpson said they have cost-savings measure in place — such as utilizing a Virginia Sheriffs' Association vehicle procurement program — which helps to achieve competitive pricing on police rated and special service vehicles — and managing the work schedule to reduce overtime and compensatory time.
"We have 21 men and women out there that I think the community values a lot," Simpson said. "They represent the community ... for the most part, our citizens like the people that serve them, and we want to keep it that way."
Appomattox supervisors also heard from Appomattox County Commonwealth's Attorney Les Fleet, who said his budgetary requests were made to help bring the office "into the 21st century."
An increase of $7,978 was requested to last year's equipment budget of $4,422 in order to install a computerized case management software program for all office computers, creating a system with better control over dockets and case management.
Fleet said that currently they rely on rows and rows of filing cabinets that go back a decade, all but overwhelming the existing office space.
"We have no more room," Fleet said, fearing the current system will allow things to "slip through the cracks."
The system would have an internal case management program that would help to streamline and organize information concerning current cases. Fleet said the technology is used by most other commonwealth's attorneys in Virginia.
Other requests came from the county treasurer, the circuit court clerk's office, social services and the electoral board. Supervisors will meet next on March 9 for a budget work session with outside agencies.
