Appomattox is a town that appreciates its history.
Main Street shops advertise specials and upcoming events on sandwich boards along the sidewalk, historic markers stand on street corners and everyone knows everyone enough to lift a hand in a wave.
But beneath the charm of the book shops, gift stores and pizza parlors, many of the buildings are weather-worn or abandoned. Half of the historical train depot is a visitors center, but the other half sits empty. Awnings are drooping, paint is chipping and parallel parking on Main Street isn’t always enough to meet the demand of visitors.
“Downtown has a lot of work to be done,” said Wayne Simpson, the third-generation owner and operator of Wilkes Jewelers on Church Street in downtown Appomattox. “It’s far better than it used to be, but it’s an ongoing process.”
Appomattox town council members have long said the town, which is less than a 10-minute drive from the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, should be a destination of its own. But with visitor numbers down everywhere, officials are seeking new solutions to drive traffic back into the slice of small-town America.
After receiving a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in August, the town is on its way to making improvements along Main, Church and Court streets — targeting building facades, streetscape beautification, town marketing and expanded parking.
The CDBG program is run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered in Virginia by the Department of Housing and Community Development. Its goals include providing affordable housing and creating jobs.
Of the 14 funded projects, ranging from $630,000 to $1.4 million, Appomattox was the only Lynchburg-area community to receive funding through CDBG in this cycle.
A bulk of the project is intended to target exterior improvements in shops along Appomattox’s major corridors. And while construction on facade improvements are slated to begin later this summer, some shop owners, like Simpson, aren’t waiting around.
In mid-March, Simpson and his son, Christopher Simpson, were hard at work doubling the square footage of Wilkes Jewelers. Drop cloths were thrown over glass display cases and only scuff marks on a concrete floor marked where the original shop ended and the addition began.
This was the first major renovation on the shop since it was built in 1946, but Simpson can date Wilkes Jewelers back to 1912. His grandfather began the store in a shop a few blocks away and taught his daughter the watchmaking business. She, in turn, taught the trade to Simpson, who now is passing it along to Christopher.
Simpson is one of eight property owners in downtown Appomattox who have had their applications approved for facade improvements through the block grant. He plans to use the money to replace the front door and windows and freshen up the exterior. While the grant can provide anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 — with an additional $5,000 from the Appomattox Economic Development Authority — it requires shop owners to match funds dollar for dollar.
Luckily, any money put toward substantive improvements in the past several years can count toward the match.
“We can get rid of two BB holes,” Simpson said, laughing, and pointed to the front window where, sure enough, a pair of small holes mark one of the upper corners.
Simpson hopes the improvements will draw even more people into the shop, and the streetlamps the revitalization project plans for Church Street will encourage visitors to continue down the block instead of stopping at the intersection.
“All my life, even though we are one block from downtown, we are not considered downtown,” Simpson said. “I feel like that would put us closer.”
Even as the business looks forward, they have one eye behind them. Simpson points up to the ceiling where, in a gap in the drop tile ceiling, surfacing from under clean, freshly painted walls, is a patch of brick from the original exterior.
“I don’t think my grandfather or my mother anticipated this business flourishing the way it has over the years,” Simpson said. “As a business owner, what you want to do is get more people interested in your area ... not only to our business, but everywhere.”
A block away, in the same building where Simpson’s grandfather originally opened the jewelers on a small window landing in the early 1900s and swept the floor for his rent, is the recently rebranded Venue 1848.
Run by Nancy and Don Wilk, who opened the building as a marketplace in 2017 and live on the second floor, Venue 1848 is a boutique event space on Church Street in downtown Appomattox. They also qualified for funding in the first round of facade improvements along with Wilkes Jewelers, the J.E. Sears and Company Building and Woodland Road Properties on Main Street.
The 1912 building once was the home to the old Babcock Store, which operated as a general store in town, and still has close ties to its history. With original tin tile ceilings, hardwood floors and exposed brick, Nancy Wilk said they have strived to maintain the historical ambiance.
The back patio even has two sturdy tables built from the wood of a pre-Civil War house that used to sit on Old Stagecoach Road.
They have opened with the mission of making Appomattox a wedding destination. And though they have poured time and money into interior renovations in recent years, Don Wilk said the outside has been overlooked. The grant money will allow them to invest in replacing the front windows, doing brickwork on the exterior and getting a new canopy.
Nancy Wilk said it would allow them to put a “better face” to the business inside.
“There are so many buildings that are distressed and haven’t been able to have the care that they needed,” Nancy Wilk said of the town. Because of this, she said people may “overlook the quality” of what is being offered in Appomattox.
Their business is a chance to give a historic building a new life, Nancy Wilk said. The renovations, and the message of their venue — that two individuals come in as singles, and leave as a new family — is “so hopeful for the life of our town.”
“There is more here than history, we’ve got a future. We need to plan for that, and be prepared for that direction,” Nancy Wilk said. “With some of the craziness that’s going on these days, it’s really important to say the sun is coming up tomorrow, what are we going to be doing?”
Craig Wilson, a planner and administrator at Summit Engineering and Design, helped the town apply for the grant, and the firm is staying on to handle grant management and landscape design across the grant’s two year timeline.
He said Appomattox was the first town he had ever seen whose EDA put up money — specifically $100,000 — to help businesses finance the improvements. Between that and the time and effort put in by town staff, Wilson said it was a “wonderful thing.”
The project not just is intended to give the downtown a facelift, but to leverage public money from the locality and private money from the building owners. It creates a circular effect that puts more cash into a local economy and encourages continued and expanding improvements.
“You can drive through Appomattox and not even know there is a downtown there,” Wilson said. “This is to help there be some recognition that there is something worth going to in downtown Appomattox.”
The project strives to get underutilized and vacant buildings back to productive use and drive foot traffic downtown where businesses need it to succeed.
Wilson has led many towns through this process, and said in the best-case scenario, it can increase visitation from 50% to 100%.
“That makes a whale of a difference for small businesses[which] almost always operate on a very slim margin,” Wilson said. “Anything you can do to get extra foot traffic their way makes a big difference to their bottom line.”
Al Sears, owner of Sears Conditioned Storage housed in the J.E. Sears building on Court Street, is using the project to rescue a history that, for a moment, he was scared he would have to lose.
Once the location of his family construction company, they closed in 2011 after decades of business. For a while, they were looking to sell. And when they couldn’t, last year, he turned the building into a climate control self- storage business.
Like the Wilks’ and the Simpsons’, his renovations have focused on the inside. With money from the grant, he hopes to improve the exterior and create an inviting storefront, maybe even ushering in a new tenant to share the space.
In such a small community, he said these efforts are necessary to keep the downtown viable and operating.
“When I closed, we had been in business for 85 years,” Sears said. “I hated to totally sell everything. There is a lot of history and a lot of value that I wanted to keep in the family. This helps me do that.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
