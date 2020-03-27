The 20-minute car ride ended at the bottom of a dirt and gravel road in Spout Spring, where a black lab greeted the Appomattox Sheriff's Office vehicle, bounding to the opening car doors to nose at pant legs, tail wagging.
Appomattox Sheriff's Office Sgt. Karen Nipper and Maj. Robby Richardson stepped out of the vehicle, stopped to pet the dog and made their way to the front steps of a slatted house where Betty Jean Mosley was waiting in the doorway.
Nipper and Richardson are ambassadors of Appomattox Sheriff Donald Simpson’s new outreach program, implemented to provide essential services to senior citizens and other vulnerable members of the community who are currently unable to leave their homes.
Helping to deliver groceries and medication to those who have self-isolated, Simpson is shifting duties of school resource officers, who normally patrol the hallways of local schools, to facilitate the deliveries in the county while school systems are closed across the state.
With four SROs on hand, Simpson said this program keeps deputies patrolling the county and involved in the community, even while so many people are forced to stay at home.
On Thursday, winding through back roads and tiny neighborhoods, along single-lane country roads, Richardson would jolt the car horn, waving at people out on walks and at kids shooting hoops in their driveways.
They always waved back. Richardson and Nipper seemed to know the name of everyone they drove past.
With a bag of medicine in hand from the Kroger pharmacy, they delivered it to Mosley’s door. In return, she handed them a plastic bag of ten hand-sewn cloth masks.
That was the best part, said Nipper. It wasn’t a one-way street.
In a community like Appomattox, she said, everybody helped everybody else.
“It’s a time of chaos for everyone that no one has experienced before,” said Richardson. “It’s nice to give them a comfort.”
Mosley has an immunodeficiency keeping her indoors as the coronavirus continues to spread.
“It’s such a blessing that you all are doing this,” Mosley said to Nipper and Richardson. She handed them the homemade masks. “You risk your lives for us. It’s the least I can do.”
Thursday’s delivery to Mosley is the second delivery the department has made since the program started this week, but Nipper said she has received several calls from residents wanting to learn more about the program.
She said the most important thing she has to clarify is that the deputies can pick up and deliver groceries and medication, but they are not providing or purchasing these items.
Residents in need of assistance can place orders online, or arrange pick up with their pharmacy, and let deputies handle the delivery.
Nipper has also received calls from churches, pantries and other county departments, like the Victim/Witness Program, which have contacted her to find out how they can help.
Simpson also reached out to Brad Burdette, director of Appomattox Social Services, for the department’s help identifying senior citizens who do not have the resources to pick up prescriptions and essential grocery items.
Burdette said it has been great to collaborate with the Sheriff's department. In such a rural community, he said transportation is always an issue. Especially with orders from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to socially distance and self-quarantine, when possible, it’s crucial to make sure everyone has assistance.
“This is an unprecedented situation,” Burdette said. “These are the type of things where they see the community just rally around and get done everything that needs to get done.”
Simpson said this program was well suited to the SROs, who are “community police” oriented, and can continue to help the community, even outside of the schools.
“I’m just glad the sheriff has put this together,” Nipper said of the project. “I’m honored to be able to run it.”
Simpson said, so far, it was causing no additional strain.
“It’s not doom and gloom,” he said. “And hopefully, it helps someone who needs it.”
