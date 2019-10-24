With elections fast approaching on Nov. 5, two candidates are vying for the Appomattox County sheriff's seat to replace Sheriff Barry Letterman, who will retire at the end of the year after serving as sheriff for eight years.
Among the candidates is Appomattox County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Donald Simpson, a 25-year veteran of the county sheriff's office who has served as chief deputy for eight years.
Through his position as chief deputy, Simpson said he serves as the No. 2 to the sheriff and has experience fulfilling that leadership role by attending meetings, running the office in the sheriff's absence and serving in any capacity the sheriff has needed.
Among the biggest issues in the county are the narcotics trade and illegal drug use, said Simpson, and the prevention of these issues is one of his top priorities. He plans to address the problems by working with other regional law enforcement partners and by building and maintaining relationships with individuals and departments, rather than facing the issues in isolation.
Another of his priorities is improving the department's handling of people experiencing mental health crises. Through more specialized training and collaboration with hospital staff, Simpson hopes to ensure the safety of all patients and officers involved.
Taking individuals into emergency custody and transporting them to hospitals for evaluation or further treatment can tie up department resources in small localities like Appomattox, but through further training and work with lawmakers to seek additional manpower and resources, Simpson said they can continue to address the problem with even more efficiency and safety.
Simpson also stressed increasing deputy pay, keeping up with necessary technologies and school safety as crucial components of his campaign.
"I've learned through my career up to this point what it means to be in public service at the level of the sheriff," Simpson said. "My experience as a patrol deputy, tactical team leader, school resource officer, criminal investigator and everything else has brought me to this point where I am in the professional position to take the next step into the sheriff's role."
Also running for the sheriff seat is Chris Sams, currently the captain of field operations at the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office, where he has served for 23 years.
Sams said he has served in "just about every capacity" in the office, from SRO, sergeant, investigator, lieutenant and now captain.
Sams said his platform is based off the ACT Program he created, standing for "a community together," that outlines his priorities for the office.
Through this effort, he hopes to reach out to youth, adults and seniors in the community, and work with churches and organizations to meet the needs of residents.
Sams hopes to build a rapport with youth in the community through a "first responders camp." He also wants to implement a "seniors safe at home" program which would give seniors who live alone in the community a system of support, and ensure that no accidents would leave them stranded or in danger for days at a time.
"It would give them a daily reassurance," Sams said. "Just a five-minute phone call could mean more to them than anything."
Another priority is officer retention through creating competitive deputy salaries. Sams cited Appomattox pay as one of the lowest in the area — in Appomattox County, starting salaries have lagged behind inflation by more than $1,000.
Like Simpson, Sams also wants to address the "current drug problem," and look to other avenues to solve it. Through rehabilitation, he hopes to get non-violent drug offenders back into the community, and create stronger relationships between the office and the residents in the county.
"There are many resources out there that can help folks, the problem I run into lately is that folks don't realize what those resources are," Sams said. "We are here to do more than just write tickets and lock people up. We’re here to help this community."
