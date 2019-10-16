Following five years of accreditation, Appomattox County Public Schools can expect the continued success of the division to be a priority for school board candidates as they prepare for the upcoming November elections.
Appomattox County contenders for the three district seats up for reelection are gearing up for the home stretch, and candidates from the two contested races — in Appomattox River District and Wreck Island District — have different strategies to make a difference in Appomattox County schools.
Incumbent Wendy Hageman Smith is running for reelection after four years in the Appomattox River District seat. Smith is an associate professor of math and computer science at Longwood University, a position that she says gives her a "very good idea" of what is going on within the scope of Virginia education.
Challenger Wyatt Torrence served on the board for the four years prior to Smith's term, and chose not to run for reelection in 2015 because he and his wife were expecting their second child. An architectural designer with Virginia A & E, a Forest-based architecture and engineering firm, he said he is ready to come back to the board to address issues he sees escalating in the county.
Among these issues is a lack of school funding. At the end of his term, Torrence said he was seeing improvements in the relationship between the school board and the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. Since he left, he said it seems the relationship is "back to rough."
"There needs to be a mutual trust between us, the board of supervisors and the public," Torrence said. "We need to be transparent and open."
The only way to improve funding for the school division, said Torrence, is to improve the relationship with supervisors, who ultimately control the school division's budget.
Smith said her primary priority is improving the infrastructure of the county schools, beginning with Appomattox County High School, which is more than 40 years old. Currently, Smith said a committee of school board members and supervisors are working to come up with a plan of action for the prospective school repairs.
Torrence also emphasized the importance of improving teacher retention and preventing bullying within the school division. With so much focus on testing and the Standards of Learning, Torrence said, teachers aren't given as many opportunities to invest in students' lives or provide a system of support.
With children in the Appomattox schools, experience on the board and a wife who teaches at Appomattox Middle School, Torrence said he understands the inner workings of the division.
In a small community such as Appomattox, individual support is crucial, Torrence said, adding that an emphasis on testing is denying children the critical thinking skills central to early development.
"If you think back to high school, you couldn't tell me your SOL scores," Torrence said. "But you can definitely tell me a favorite teacher."
Smith listed the continued support of the Appomattox 4-H program as another priority, as well as continued accreditation in the division.
"I've been doing this for many years. I love being able to affect change and help students," Smith said. "I feel like I'm really making a difference, and not just in overall programs, but for students personally."
In the Wreck Island District, incumbent Cindy Hall is running for reelection after four years on the board. A semi-retired real estate broker of California Property Management Company, Hall moved to Appomattox County in 2011. She says her experience as a businesswoman gives her the skills she needs to be on the board, from understanding finances to working with personnel.
Challenger Jason Wells is the assistant principal at Concord Elementary. Wells has worked in education for 14 years. His first teaching position was in Appomattox public schools, where he taught for nine years. With daughters entering the Appomattox school system, he hopes to be a part of the decision making process on the board.
Like Smith, Hall listed the renovation of Appomattox County High School as her biggest priority, along with pay increases for teachers, fewer SOL tests and keeping the schools fully accredited.
"We just have to keep going as we are now," Hall said. "If I'm not elected and someone comes in, we might have an issue that would disrupt the whole situation."
Among her duties on the board, Hall is chair and Appomattox representative on the board of the Laurel Regional School — a program for students from Lynchburg and the surrounding counties created to address and care for students with disabilities.
She said these efforts to care for all students in the school system and educating every student to "the best of our ability" are among her central priorities.
Wells said his position as an educator allows him to understand the challenges and factors that affect educators on a day-to-day basis.
"We all have student achievement as our main goal," Wells said. "It's a matter of using the best practice and best instructional tools to get the students where they need to be."
Among his priorities is continuing to meet full accreditation — but more than that, to meet all students' needs, from emotional and physical to academic.
He brought up the high school renovations as well, and stressed that it is a daunting task, one that will require the school board to work collaboratively with the board of supervisors.
Wells said he hopes to look at students as more than statistics, more than test scores, and to understand that assessments are just a single snapshot of a student, while a quality education and the support of the school system will allow them to pursue whatever they wish after graduation.
