More than 300 students from Appomattox County High School dispersed throughout the community on Tuesday for the school's first Raider Day of Service — a chance to give back just in time for the holidays.
At more than a dozen area locations and nonprofits, students volunteered their time to serve the community.
"The community here has been so supportive of our school, we wanted to give back," Appomattox County High School teacher Ronda Matthews, who helped organize the day of service, said. "Appomattox is going to be overrun with people doing service, which is definitely a good thing."
All across Appomattox County, Pamplin and Lynchburg, students got involved — landscaping at the Appomattox American Legion; planting, reseeding and assembling luminaries at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park; making home visits to area senior citizens or primary school classrooms and serving at local food banks.
Matthews said they were inspired by other counties doing similar days of service, and saw a lot of excitement from organizations in the community. Of the more than 600 students at the high school, 332 went out in the county to volunteer, while the rest participated in service activities at the school — like making Christmas cards for troops and assembling gift bags for nursing homes.
At the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, 15 students washed trucks, decluttered and cleaned the bay floors. The truck bay smelled like Pine-Sol and soap as students scrubbed the cement, the massive doors rolled open to let in the November sunshine.
About half a dozen students dug out red plastic "Appomattox Junior Fire Department" helmets from a box in a back room and wore them as they scrubbed down an engine in the back lot. Armed with sponges, brushes and hoses, they laughed as they cleaned the vehicle, occasionally catching each other in the spray of the hose.
"It's like being a kid again," 15-year-old Isaiah Tyree said.
Michaela Williams, 15, agreed.
"Fire trucks make me happy," she said. "I'm thinking about being a firefighter one day. I like giving back to the community."
Joshua Baldwin, 17, hopes to volunteer at the fire department when he gets older. He saw this as another opportunity to spend time at the firehouse and help the community.
"I like helping people, and I figure this is one of the best places to do it," he said.
Plus, he added, it beats being in school.
More than eight vehicles, including fire trucks, rescue vehicles and the boat trailer got scrubbed down, while both levels of the station were organized and swept.
Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jonathan Garrett said the students were an incredible help, and with all the work to get done, they were keeping busy.
"They are expressing interest in volunteering and asking what they can do to help," Garrett said. "At the end of the day, I hope they are able to look back and see how rewarding this is."
A few miles away, at the Appomattox County Public Animal Shelter, nine students cleaned kennels, and fed and cared for the about 40 cats and dogs housed at the facility.
Appomattox County High School teacher Tuesday Van Engen said this was one of the most highly requested volunteer opportunities.
"This is amazing," Van Engen said. "It helps kids get the focus off themselves and on others."
Shelter Manager Kari Marshall said she hopes they can continue the relationship in the future. Though this was the first time the shelter had students volunteering like this, she and Van Engen were already discussing the possibility of starting a club for students to help out at the shelter after school a few times a month.
Marshall said the afternoon would include playtime with the dogs in the yard, with students giving them baths and taking holiday photos to help market the animals for adoption.
Inside the door of the shelter, Mak Hultquist, 14, sat with a cat cradled in her arms. Nathanial, an older white and grey cat, was getting one-on-one attention after having his pen cleaned.
Mak said she liked the older cats best, and hopes Nathanial can get adopted soon.
She said the day of service was a good idea, and let her work with animals, something she already loves to do.
"It shows us that we're not too young to do stuff," Mak said. "We're not too young to help out."
The narrow hall of the shelter was lined with dogs, barking and pressing themselves against the chain-link gates, accepting pats and attention from the volunteers. Students cooed over the four-week-old puppies cuddled against their mother, too small for visitors, and broke up dog bones to be used as treats for the animals.
Behind the building, a group of girls hosed out the kennels. Among them was Brette Dufresne and Cora Bennett, both 14, who said that after today, they definitely want to come back.
"I really like it here," Cora said. "I think that it's good that we're getting out there for the community and helping the community be better. I feel like it's teaching us to be good citizens."
Matthews said Appomattox County High School is looking forward to making this an annual event and working with as many nonprofits as possible. Until the last day of registration, she said they were inundated with calls from community organizations, eager to see volunteers come out and help make the community a better place.
"We really want everybody to be involved," Matthews said. "With Thanksgiving on the way, this seemed like a good time to do it — to talk about being thankful and how to give to others."
