While the sun set over the surrender grounds on Saturday night, more than 30 people huddled around a campfire, listening to Park Rangers Chris Bingham and Lucas Peed describe what life was really like for Civil War soldiers during the bloodiest war in American history.
With the ambiance of a dying fire, as the sky slowly darkened over the McLean House, "Final Bivouac: The Life and Death of Civil War Soldiers" offered an opportunity to learn about the lasting scars left on Appomattox County, and understand the lives of the 3 million soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
"It's hallowed ground," Bingham said of the field where the campfire burned. As close as a few yards from where the audience sat, soldiers had fought and died more than 150 years earlier. It was only fitting to continue the third year of the campfire program here, exploring the the contrast between leisure time in camp and the horrific realities of combat, death, and burial.
Bingham showed the audience clothes, equipment, supplies and weapons that were used in the day-to-day life of a Civil War soldier. From the thick wool jackets worn on the battlefield, to squares of hardtack, the items were passed from hand to hand around the fire.
Janie and Russell Warren, who come from Campbell County for the event every year, said that was their favorite part of the evening's program. Getting to touch and feel the items added another depth to the narrative.
Bingham described soldiers stripping the dead on the battlefield for clothes and boots, fighting a brutal war that many thought would only last a few months. They were expecting an adventure, Bingham said, instead about 700,000 soldiers would lose their lives on and off the battlefield — many taken by starvation and disease.
Such as the first fatality from Appomattox County, Lafayette Meeks, who died of typhoid fever in October of 1861 before seeing combat. Peed gestured to Meeks' grave, only a stone's throw from where the audience sat.
“You think about the gun as the most deadly thing in the war, but in some cases it’s as simple as the canteen," Peed said. “For a large portion of the men that died in the Civil War, they died miles and miles from home, and their families never knew what happened to them. They’re in unmarked graves ... Death was no stranger to Appomattox.”
As was often the case, many fallen soldiers were buried in shallow graves with rudimentary headstones, often left unidentified or unmarked. In 1866, women from the town of Appomattox wanted to give the men proper burials, and found 18 confederate soldiers and one union soldier buried throughout the county — some as close as the market road, others in shallow graves near the historic train depot downtown.
They were able to give them a proper burial in the Confederate cemetery at the top of the ridge about a quarter mile west from where the audience sat, though there are many bodies that were never found — their unmarked graves hidden around the county.
“They’re a permanent fixture of Appomattox, one that is never seen, and often forgotten," Peed said. "One of the realities of war and what happened here in Appomattox.”
