As emergency vehicles, trucks and trailers filled with Appomattox High School football players, cheerleaders and band members ambled down Main Street Saturday afternoon, a voice boomed over the loudspeaker: “Good morning Appomattox, Virginia. Today we’re here to celebrate and what a better Christmas present for Appomattox than for our four time state championship winners.”
Nearly 100 fans gathered along the sidewalks of Main Street to ring cowbells and cheer on their favorite hometown football team during Saturday's celebratory parade.
Appomattox brought home the Class 2 state football championship trophy -- for the fourth time in five years -- after defeating Stuarts Draft 42-21 on Dec. 14. The win follows state championship wins in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Appomattox High School sophomore quarterback Tre Lawing is experiencing his first state championship win and Saturday's parade was the first one he didn't have to watch from the sidelines. He said the community is integral to the football program.
“I remember a few years ago I was watching all this and now I’m playing,” he said. “The state championship game is different from any other game. Emotions were high and there’s so much excitement.”
He described the team as brotherhood.
“It’s family. We spend a lot of time together,” he said. “It’s rare that you will see us not together. Everywhere one person goes the other goes. We stay close. We try to look out for each other.”
He said the team played selfishly in the beginning of the season and some players, including himself, had individual goals.
The team lost two of its first three games before reeling off 12 straight victories.
“But when we started to play as a team, that’s when the change happened, we just came together to play for each other,” he said.
Keyshawn Baker, an Appomattox High School junior running back and linebacker, has played for the team for three years and said after the team beat one of its top competitors, Graham High School, on Dec. 7 they knew they would have to continue working hard every day leading up to their win against Stuarts Draft High School.
“It was unbelievable,” he said. “We couldn’t believe this was our last game. We always believed we could win.”
ACHS is in the midst of unprecedented success right now, sporting a 67-5 record since the beginning of the 2015 season.
Baker said the team is already preparing for next year’s season and after a short rest, will begin conditioning and training again.
He said through football, he hopes the community will draw closer to God.
For Head Football Coach Doug Smith, the Raiders are not solely about football but about “doing things the right way.”
“So football is the least important thing for us,” he said.
Though it’s the fourth championship the team has had, he said the community will treat it like it was their first.
“It’s just neat how they continue to support these guys. It’s a testimony to the town,” he said. “It lets me understand why the kids have what they do. They care for each other. They really bond tight and the beginning of the year was not like that. We had some things going on that started us off on the wrong way.”
Smith said he has seen the team let go of its selfishness and begin loving each other first and serving others first.
“And that sacrifice for a kid, sometimes that’s hard,” he said.
He said the community should care less about the win and more about how the school is trying to put together a group of kids who care for each other, love each other and understand how to be a family.
He said the team prayed 11 times on the day they played Stuarts Draft.
“These guys are able to be put on a platform to show others and show their community that you can win and still serve and put others first and not to be able to give us the glory but to able to reflect this positivity and this winning spirit which is about love, service and humility,” he said.
Appomattox High School Principal F. Poldi Moreno, who was at the parade Saturday afternoon, called achieving four state championships in five years “impressive.”
“It’s been a fun ride, these kids continue to work hard and impress us. They don’t quit,” he said.
He said the kids are out in the community all the time doing community service work as well as practicing for games as well as continuing with their school work.
Friday night football is what makes small town America great, he said, and when the team is winning the whole town is behind them.
Greg Smith, vice chairman of the Appomattox School Board as well as parent of Colton Smith, a member of the team, said it’s phenomenal what the kids have done for themselves but also for the community and school division.
“It just shows if you set your mind to perfection, you can achieve it and don’t settle for mediocracy,” he said. “Things aren’t always fun and perfect but sometimes you just gotta look at the end result.”
High school football is a focal point in the small town, he said, and the community stands behind the players as much as it can and the parade is just one result of that support.
“It’s not just about football, it’s not just about the game, it’s about seeing what these kids can do when they leave here,” he said. “A lot of these kids aren’t troublemaker kids, they’re good students, they’re good football players and I give a lot of it to the coaches for teaching them. They’ll listen to those coaches before they will for their parents at home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.