Jonathan Garrett, fire chief of the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, is running for a second term on town council.
Garrett, 31, was born and raised in Appomattox, and said it is crucial the town continues to thrive, not just for town residents, but for the county as well.
As fire chief, with experience working in law enforcement, as well, Garrett said he is an advocate for public safety in the community.
Among his other priorities are the continued improvements to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, which he hopes will not only allow the town to be more “self-sufficient,” but will usher in bigger businesses and industries, prompting economic development in Appomattox.
Garrett said in his time on council he has done what he can to support existing businesses, and encourage others to come into the community.
Maintaining fiscal reserves, and having a strong rainy day fund, is essential – especially as it has allowed council to navigate the current COVID-19 crisis, through efforts like the reduction of all utility bill rates.
Currently an auto mechanics teacher at Appomattox County High School, he said he looks forward to offering his talents and skill sets to the council for another two-year term.
“I’m just one person trying to do what I can for the larger majority of folks in Appomattox,” Garrett said. “I want to be a voice for the people.”
His father, Timothy Garrett, is also on council, and is running for his sixth term.
According to county registrar Sabrina Smith, Garrett has filed all of his paperwork and qualified for candidacy. All six town council seats are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
