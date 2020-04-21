At its Monday night meeting, the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a fiscal year 2021 resolution to reduce the current rate of the real estate tax to the equalized rate.
The real estate tax will be reduced two cents from its current rate of 65 cents per $100 of assessed value to the equalized rate of 63 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The reduction is being made in light of recent reassessment values, which reflected an about 4.14% overall increase.
Also at its meeting, the board revised the fiscal year 2021 budget schedule. Supervisors will next meet for a budget work session on May 14. They still hope to approve the budget by late June.
