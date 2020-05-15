Appomattox County High School will hold individualized graduation ceremonies for 2020 seniors on May 27 and 28.
Annette Bennett, superintendent of Appomattox County Public Schools, shared the division’s graduation plan with the school board at its interim meeting Thursday. Because large group gatherings are not recommended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Appomattox County High School graduates will experience their graduations separately.
Bennett said students will arrive on campus at their appointed time and be lead across campus one-by-one with their families to receive their diplomas. Bennett said there will be professional photographers on campus to take photos of graduates and their families.
In a letter to seniors and their families, Poldi Moreno, principal of Appomattox County High School, said these circumstances do not diminish the accomplishments of the 2020 graduates.
“While the circumstances we face mean that ACHS Graduation 2020 will not resemble graduation ceremonies of the past, these same circumstances provide us the opportunity to create a legacy unique to this year’s graduating class,” Moreno wrote.
Bennett said the division will continue to explore the possibility of having a more standard graduation ceremony over the summer as the state begins to reopen.
The individual ceremonies will be recorded, edited and distributed, Bennett said, so students can see their friends graduate as well. The division is exploring the possibility of live-streaming the ceremonies.
