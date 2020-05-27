APPOMATTOX — Appomattox County High School’s graduation ceremony looked a bit different this year.
Beginning Wednesday, students were assigned times to come to campus to participate in an individualized graduation ceremony with their parents and invited guests in an otherwise empty auditorium.
For nearly two decades, the high school’s graduation took place in the Vines Center on Liberty University’s campus. This year, faculty welcomed students onto campus here for the first time since schools were ordered to close amid the coronavirus outbreak in March.
ACHS Principal Poldi Moreno said creating a special moment for each senior was crucial when staff planned the ceremony.
“We just wanted to show this class how proud we are of them and give them that real graduation moment,” Moreno said. “I just wish I could shake their hands.”
Students arrived on campus at their assigned times and began making their way around the school, stopping for photos and to pick up their graduation cords, event program, a class flower, a senior class video and their senior coin. The tradition of the senior coin at ACHS traces back to 1996, when former principal Shirley Eye began giving each senior a dollar, saying, “It pays to have a high school diploma.”
Stephanie Tyree, senior class adviser and U.S. government teacher, said she was excited to continue the senior coin tradition despite the atypical graduation ceremony.
Typically, Tyree said, students choose a teacher they connected with during their years at the school to give them their coin at graduation. This year, since not all faculty members were able to attend graduation, students received a letter from their chosen teacher with their coin.
Seniors and their parents made their way into the school’s auditorium, passing several stations along the way, until finally meeting the rest of their family at the auditorium for their personal graduation ceremony. The student’s guests sat in the front row of the auditorium while the student and their parents entered to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
If they wanted, parents joined the senior on stage as they received their diploma — something not typical during the ceremonies previously held at the Vines Center.
“We wanted parents to be able to join in this moment with their student,” Moreno said. “This isn’t what they imagined graduation would be like either, so we wanted to make it that much more special for them.”
Moreno said he arranged for each student to receive free two professional photos from graduation day. Usually, he said, students are able to purchase the photos taken of them at graduation, but he wanted to make sure every student could remember this special moment.
Moreno said the original plan was to hold the ceremonies outside, but the threat of bad weather Wednesday and Thursday caused them to change plans. On campus, signs with each seniors’ portrait cover the grass in front of the school.
Nicole Dalton, another senior class adviser and social studies teacher, said students seem to really enjoy the individual ceremonies.
“I think they’ve all adapted and understand this is the safest option we have right now,” Dalton said.
Dalton said she and other teachers wish they could hug and congratulate their students, but made up for it by writing many of them letters over the past few weeks for them to get on graduation day.
Cheryl Comeau’s son, Gaither Comeau, graduated Wednesday, and she said it felt “exactly like graduation should feel.”
Once she heard “Pomp and Circumstance,” she said, she began to get emotional and was thankful the school held the ceremonies in person.
“I was very pleased that they did something for the students even though they couldn’t all be together as a group,” Cheryl Comeau said, tearing up. “I know that they’ll miss that part, but I think this went great.”
Appomattox County High School Superintendent Annette Bennett attended Wednesday’s graduation ceremonies, offering her congratulations to each graduate.
“This class has learned to adapt and be resilient and persevere,” Bennett said. “I know they will do great things.”
Bennett said division administrators have not ruled out the possibility of an in-person graduation with the entire senior class if it is safe to hold one before August, but are not actively planning a group ceremony.
Moreno said the school is recording each individual ceremony and will edit them together to create a “cohesive” video ceremony to be posted online along with speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorians, principal, superintendent and alumni speaker.
The individual graduation ceremonies will continue Thursday. Moreno said the school hopes to honor its Class of 2020 at the next home football game — whenever that may be.
