With the November election a little more than a week away, two candidates are vying for the Appomattox County Treasurer seat after current treasurer Alice Gillette announced she would retire at the end of the year.
Gillette has served as treasurer since 2013.
Michael Gott said he is running for the treasurer's seat because he wants to help people — a mission he has pursued through a long career in banking, with a focus on internal auditing and credit analysis, as well as tax preparation and work with nonprofits.
Gott, who has served as a certified public accountant for 20 years, said it is his ethical duty to be an advocate for the taxpayer, and his experience has allowed him to see things at a "higher level."
“It’s time we move in a positive direction for all of us," Gott said. “It’s not really happening the way that it needs to, I want to be a voice to help us do this.”
Gott has lived in Appomattox County for about a year and a half. He said his wife's family is from the county, and that his roots extend deep in the community through his extended family.
He hopes county issues will be addressed by lowering county debt and free up finances to move toward community improvements — like school renovations, teacher raises and deputy pay. In the position of treasurer, Gott said he would be able to serve as residents' voice, and use professional exposure and experience to make a difference.
"I want to be an advocate for the taxpayers. We have a high tax rate and the people are going to be expected to pay that, and they are going to come see me and make that payment," Gott said. "I'm going to be an advocate for them to tell people that we need to make sure we're spending this properly."
Appomattox County finance director, Vicky Phelps, also is running for the open seat. Phelps has worked in the county administration office for more than 25 years, and has lived in Appomattox her entire life.
Her current position means she works directly with County Administrator Susan Adams and the board of supervisors in preparing the county's and school's annual budgets. She uses the same financial software in her work that the treasurer will use, and though they are shifting systems, she has the benefit of knowing how to use both programs used throughout county departments.
She said the professional relationship she has developed working alongside all county departments, like schools and social services, ensures a mutual trust and respect she believes will benefit her in the position.
Phelps said her priorities in office would be ensuring state and local funds are collected, invested and properly dispersed. The sound investment of county funds could even generate additional revenue, she added, and an attitude of respect and understanding paired with her experience in local government would be an asset.
"There will always be an open door," Phelps said. "Anyone is welcome to walk into the office and speak with me and our staff."
Phelps said what sets her apart in the race is her connection to the Appomattox community.
"I feel like if you love the community and see these people on a daily basis, you're going to do all you can to have a positive impact," Phelps said. "I want to get everything done the way it should be."
