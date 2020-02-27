BEDFORD — A former Liberty University professor sentenced to 35 years for soliciting sex from someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl is appealing his case. Stephen James Kilpatrick, 65, was found guilty of five counts of the felony at the close of a June jury trial. His charges stem from conversations and an arranged meetup with a law enforcement officer posing as a girl named “Jenny” on Craigslist and other online platforms. His appeal is based on a claim he made on the stand during his trial: that he never believed “Jenny” was actually a minor, but rather an adult pretending to be underage using a persona. Records indicate the Virginia Court of Appeals received his case information Feb. 18. Alongside his trial counsel, local attorney Matthew Pack, Kilpatrick is represented on appeal by D.C. attorney Tim Clinton. After his sentencing in late November, Kilpatrick asked Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike for a new trial and for the jury’s judgment to be suspended in the meantime, which Updike denied. He also denied a motion for Kilpatrick to be granted bond while awaiting appeal. Kilpatrick, who was a physics professor at LU at the time of his arrest and used to work as a research scientist for the U.S. government, was released on $125,000 bond prior to his trial, but taken back to prison after he was convicted in June. Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554. Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
