As city officials foreshadow $2.2 million in funding cuts to local schools, the Lynchburg City School Board voted at its meeting Thursday to request $1 million less in funding from the city for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
After receiving final projections for state funding, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the division’s budget for the 2010-21 fiscal year totaled just over $100 million. For the fourth consecutive year, the division had requested level funding of $42 million from the city.
At the May 5 Lynchburg City Council meeting, city officials presented the council with a revised 2021 budget that takes into account the projected revenue loss the city may see as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. City manager Bonnie Srveck's revised budget recommends allocating nearly $39 million to the school division, falling $2.2 million short of the division’s request for level funding.
At Thursday’s meeting, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards and school administrators asked the school board to discuss a possible reduction in their funding request from the city. Edwards said a $2.2 million cut to next year’s funding could result in staff cuts, and wanted the board’s guidance in modifying the funding request.
Though the effects of the pandemic on state and other funding are not certain, Edwards presented several options for budget modifications to the school board.
Option A held fast to the “pre-COVID” budget, assuming city council would fulfill the division’s request of just over $42 million. Option B modified the budget to request just over $41 million from the city — $1 million less than the initial request for level funding. Option C requested $1.5 million less from the city. And Option D anticipated the total $2.2 million is withheld by the city, per Srveck's current recommendation.
Board Chairwoman Susan Morrison and board member Gary Harvey favored option A.
“I think what we have to decide is what do we see that we need for our school system, what do we need to ask for,” Morrison said. “We know that we’re in a tough situation, the city’s in a tough situation, the state’s in a tough situation — but that doesn’t mean that all of the savings have to come from the school system.”
Harvey said the division already crafted its budget based on what it felt it needed to operate and it was up to city council to either fulfill or reject that request.
Other board members felt the school board should show its willingness to compromise by cutting its request. After a lengthy discussion, the board ultimately voted 6-3 in favor of option B.
Edwards anticipates discussing the division’s request for funding from the city at city council’s next regular meeting on May 12. Several members of the school board voiced their intentions to join her in the council chambers Tuesday.
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 19, and the next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 2. Both will be held virtually and streamed on YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.