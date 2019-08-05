A Madison Heights resident, local pastor and Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office deputy on Monday formally announced his candidacy for Amherst sheriff.
George Lee, lead pastor of Grace Baptist Church, has worked 15 years for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and is among three former Amherst sheriff’s deputies challenging Sheriff E.W. Viar for the county’s top law enforcement position in the Nov. 5 election.
Luciano Freites, who currently works for the Liberty University Police Department, and Noel De Palma, who in mid-March was fired after informing Viar of his intent to challenge him in the election, are running while Viar is seeking a second term.
Lee said he has 26 years combined experience in public service as a sergeant in the Army National Guard, a narcotics investigator, a special federal officer with the Central Virginia Drug Task Force, a DARE officer and a school resource officer, among other roles. His experience and leadership have prepared him for modern-day law enforcement challenges, he said.
“I feel a highly professional and responsive law enforcement agency is crucial to a relationship of trust and confidence between the Sheriff’s Office and the businesses and citizens it serves,” Lee said in a news release. “I recognize that a positive work environment is a strong element in the retention of certified and experienced law enforcement talent and my mission is to create an environment to attract and retain such talent to fill vacancies and reduce turnover.”
Viar, Freites and Lee are running as independents. De Palma has secured the Republican nomination.
Lee said his background makes him keenly aware of the drug epidemic and related crime. He believes a higher level of awareness in the county on such issues is needed in the county to reduce danger for businesses and residents, he said.
“In keeping with the war on drugs, I believe in a strong connection with our youth and senior citizens and will strive to improve our drug resistance and school safety programs and improve safety and security awareness training for our seniors,” Lee said.
A graduate of Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in religion and a master’s in pastoral ministry, Lee said he cares deeply for the success of local businesses and the safety and security of county residents. Working with people is his passion, he added.
“My experiences and training have taught me how the work should be done and how to lead it professionally and effectively,” Lee said.