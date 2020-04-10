...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
HUMIDITY WILL DROP TO 20-25 PERCENT TODAY, WHILE WEST TO
NORTHWEST WINDS GUST OVER 25 MPH. THIS WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE
DANGER TODAY.
RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO POSTPONE OUTDOOR BURNING, AND REMEMBER
VIRGINIA'S BURN BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT, MEANING YOU CANNOT BURN
UNTIL AFTER 4PM.
Keith Anderson and Nikki Bass march together in the round circle during the 27th Annual Monacan Indian Nation Powwow on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Amherst.
The Monacan Indian Nation Powwow, a spring tradition in Amherst County that draws thousands to the Elon area, is postponed to the fall due to the novel coronavirus, the tribe has announced.
Monacan Chief Kenneth Branham said the tribe is looking at days to hold the two-day event in the fall but hasn’t made any determinations. Organizers do not want it to conflict with any other powwows in Virginia or the Carolinas, he said.
The Amherst powwow is entering its 28th year and previously was scheduled for May 16-17 at Albert Family Farms near the village of Elon. Branham said the event, which averages from 1,200 to 2,000 gatherers over the two days, has been held in May all but four years.
“The joke is it’s the best powwow in Virginia, but bring your rain gear,” Branham said of weather issues the event has faced in past years.
The gathering is a major fundraiser for the tribe and after expenses typically brings in about $10,000, according to Branham. The money pays for items such as electric bills and tax payments for the tribe’s cultural museum and office in Amherst.
The tribe of more than 2,000, the most western of Virginia’s tribes, centers around Bear Mountain in Amherst County and in 2018 became federally recognized. For the past 50 years it has celebrated a Homecoming event the first Saturday in October at a church next to its ancestral museum, a national historic landmark at 2009 Kenmore Road in Amherst.
Branham said the powwow brings an economic benefit to the county each year with hotel bookings and traffic in local stores and restaurants. He said he feels especially bad for the vendors who participate to miss out next month.
“I know it’s been a rough, rough year on them already because a lot of them, this is how they make their living,” Branham said.
The tribe is hoping for the best the event will come together at some point. If held in the fall, it would fall in line with a typical busy festival season for Amherst.
“We would definitely want to have one,” Branham said. “It’s one of those things we look forward to. We put in a lot of work.”
Scenes from the 27th Annual Monacan Indian Nation Powwow, held in 2019:
