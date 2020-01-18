Two local organizations will be receiving money toward restoring historic artifacts — with the exact amount left up to an online vote — thanks to the Virginia Association of Museums’ Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program.
The program, now in its ninth year, is designed to “create awareness of the importance of Virginia’s museums and historic sites and the unique historic, cultural and artistic items in their care,” according to a news release about the 2019 finalists, “… shedding light on the expense museums undertake every day.”
Among 2019’s top 10 are the Anne Spencer Memorial Foundation’s “Cocktail Party,” an oil painting on display in the bedroom of Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer’s Pierce Street home in Lynchburg, and a letter authored and signed by Patrick Henry that recently was purchased at auction by Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal.
The painting and letter are eligible to win up to $1,000 each toward conservation costs. The top two vote-getters in the online competition, which runs through Wednesday, will receive $1,000 a piece and the remaining eight finalists $500 each.
“It’s not a grant program, but more of a friendly competition to determine the award amounts,” says Christina Newton, assistant director of the Virginia Association of Museums. “… Everybody feels the benefit of being selected.”
When the program began in 2011, Newton says it was more of a public awareness campaign and did not include any direct funding.
“But the recognition the program created … helped highlight the importance of their collections, and they really have maximized that honor by, in turn, going out to raise funds to help conserve their artifacts.”
In 2014, for instance, another Anne Spencer-related artifact — a handmade mosaic tile created for the poet by educator and artist Amaza Lee Meredith — was able to be restored after being included on the list. It was before funds were attached to the honor, but local company Jefferson Lighting, which now goes by Lightsmith, donated the restoration work for it, says Shaun Spencer-Hester, Spencer’s granddaughter and the executive director and curator of the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum.
“They worked on it for about two years, in the midst of all the other things they have all over the world,” she says. “Now, it’s hanging back over the mantle in the dining room.”
Newton says they decided to add funding in 2017, “to make a more direct impact on our members.” The amounts vary each year, depending on how much the Virginia Association of Museums raises, she says.
This year, finalists were chosen from 30 applicants by a panel of conservators and exhibition and collections care experts from the Library of Virginia, Preservation Virginia, Virginia Conservation Association and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
“They really look at not just the importance of the items but the conservation needs, and it’s a very competitive process,” Newton says, noting in addition to their historical significance, the current crop of honorees also represents all regions of the commonwealth.
Online voting, which runs through Wednesday, can be accessed at www.vamuseums.org/vote-2019-top-10- endangered-artifacts.
Here’s a little more information about our local artifacts:
“Cocktail Party”
The painting — created for Anne Spencer by artist Dolly Allen Mason, the daughter of activist Mary Rice Hayes Allen, one of the founders of the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP — hangs inside the poet’s Pierce Street home.
Though she never talked about it with her grandmother, Spencer-Hester says she’s fairly certain it features a who’s-who of Spencer’s contemporaries, including Hayes Allen, James Weldon Johnson, W.E.B. Du Bois and Langston Hughes.
“She never said, ‘Oh that’s James Weldon Johnson or that’s W.E.B. Du Bois,’ but I’m pretty sure.”
Instead of framing the oil on canvas, Spencer and Mason pasted it directly onto the bedroom wall, on top of Spencer’s scribbling, says Spencer-Hester.
“My grandmother would be up in the middle of the night, and she would use the wall nearest her bed,” Spencer-Hester says. “She wrote poetry, things she wanted to plant in the garden, things she wanted to get at the grocery store. … So all this writing, as you can imagine, is written on the wall. [My grandfather] didn’t want people to think she was losing her mind … that was normal for her. But to somebody else, it wasn’t.”
So he suggested they redecorate the bedroom, she says, and instead of painting over her writings, Spencer pasted Mason’s painting directly on top of it, with a paper border.
“There have been many discussions I’ve had with curators and restoration people about how to protect this piece, because it is on a wall when you walk into my grandparents’ bedroom, where people brush up against it,” Spencer-Hester says. “People are curious about the paper border, so it’s been picked at.”
The paper has begun to crack and fall off the wall, she says, as well as the plaster underneath the painting.
Any funds they receive through the endangered artifacts program will go toward evaluating how to best restore the piece while also examining the plaster wall to look for those poems, notes, lists and keepsakes written by Spencer, according to the foundation’s application.
Spencer-Hester says if people want to see the painting in person, the museum, at 1313 Pierce St., will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, offering free admission.
Patrick Henry’s letter
In Brookneal, Red Hill also has experience with the endangered artifacts list. Last year, the foundation nabbed one of the top spots to restore an 1823-era land plat of the plantation.
Nominating the letter for the current list was an easy decision — Caitlin Curtis Pieper, Red Hill’s director of education and donor systems, says it’s rare to find correspondence fully authored and signed by Patrick Henry.
“Oftentimes, because he was governor … things weren’t written in his hand,” she says. “We do know that Patrick destroyed a lot of his writing, not because he wanted to keep them secret but because he didn’t think it would be important.”
In the letter, dated December 1792, Henry writes to advocate for the rights of the Cherokee people. His sympathy to their plight, as well as his concern with coexistence and acceptance among those in the United States without an Anglo-Saxon background, certainly still resonates today, according to Red Hill officials.
Some professional restoration work has already been done to the letter, which Pieper says was purchased at auction a couple months ago.
“It has been patched where holes were once there,” she says. “It’s like a paper paste. Since we had the plat done last year, we learned a little bit about this. They actually take historic-type paper and put it in a blender and make a paste … [blending] it to match the paper.”
But there’s still more work to be done. There is some residue on the back of the letter where it once was taped closed. That needs to be removed, Pieper says, and the letter also needs to be professionally framed and sealed to guard against humidity and other pollutants; once restored, it will be displayed in their museum or another building on the property.
Casey Gillis is the features editor at The News & Advance and editor of weekly entertainment publication The Burg. Reach her at (434) 385-5525.
