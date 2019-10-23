The United States Postal Service 2020 Forever stamp series - which celebrates people, events and cultural milestones - will honor one of Lynchburg’s own: Harlem Renaissance poet and civil rights activist Anne Spencer.
Spencer, who died in 1975, is included in the recently unveiled “Voices of the Harlem Renaissance” series, a set of 20 stamps paying homage to “one of the great artistic and literary movements in American history … which firmly established African Americans as a vital force in literature and the arts,” according to a news release from the USPS.
She’s featured alongside writer, philosopher, educator and arts advocate Alain Locke; novelist Nella Larsen; and historian Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, all of whom were, along with Spencer, members of the Harlem Renaissance School of Writers. Stamps featuring the quartet are sold together in one pack, not individually.
“The overall objective here is to bring stamp subjects to the marketplace that help to tell America’s story from a historical perspective,” USPS spokesman Roy Betts said Wednesday. “Stamps are miniature works of art. … It’s one of the nation’s highest honors.”
It only makes sense for Spencer to receive the honor.
The West Virginia native enrolled at the Virginia Theological Seminary and College, now the Virginia University of Lynchburg, at 11 years old when she was, according to her biography, barely literate. Six years later, she graduated as valedictorian.
She would go on to become a poet whose writings often touched on racial inequalities, a librarian who supplemented the segregated Dunbar High School’s library with her own books, and a contemporary of great African American artists and political leaders, many of whom stayed in her Pierce Street home at a time when there was no public lodging for black travelers in Lynchburg.
Guests included Martin Luther King Jr., Langston Hughes, W.E.B. DuBois, Thurgood Marshall, Zora Neal Hurston and James Weldon Johnson, whose encouragement led to the publication of her first poem in 1920, when Spencer was in her late 30s.
Spencer also helped found the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP in 1918 and, practically a lifetime later in 1973, would become the first black poet to be published in the Norton Anthology of Modern Poetry.
The stamp's stylized pastel portrait of Spencer is based on an image likely taken in the late 1930s or 1940s, said Shaun Spencer-Hester, Spencer’s granddaughter and the executive director and curator of the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum, which operates out of the poet’s Pierce Street home in Lynchburg.
Spencer-Hester said it’s thought to come from an old yearbook for Dunbar High School, where Spencer was the longtime librarian until her retirement in 1945.
“I always called it her librarian picture,” she said. “… To see that that one was selected was really cool.”
Spencer-Hester said the USPS reached out to her about the stamp about five years ago and that it took a year and a half to find an image whose photographer could be identified.
“That was difficult,” she said Wednesday. “We have all these old vintage photographs but we don’t know really who took them.”
Spencer-Hester eventually sent the postal service the librarian headshot. Then, she said, “my life went on, and then I think even my brother Chauncey got involved with it after that and followed up. … When I got the email [about her inclusion in the 2020 series] I was just so excited.”
Stamp subjects are considered and recommended by the Citizen’s Stamp Advisory Committee (CSAC), which is appointed by the Postmaster General. They accept submissions — in this case, Spencer-Hester doesn’t know who suggested her grandmother — and “using their collective expertise in history, science, technology, art, education, sports and other areas of public interest,” make recommendations to the Postmaster General, who makes the final selections, according to the postal service.
Stamp programs are planned and developed two to three years in advance and, once announced, eventually receive a first day of issue dedication ceremony, when they're officially available to purchase.
“We want to continue telling America’s story through stamps to bring awareness, to help educate people of all ages,” Betts said, noting the 2020 series' dedication has not yet been scheduled. “Because there’s something in this program for 2020 that appeals to just about everyone.”
Spencer and the Harlem Renaissance stamp set were among 18 new designs announced this week. Also honored are figures like golfer Arnold Palmer and trailblazing black journalist Gwen Ifill and milestones such as the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in Plymouth Harbor. Other themes range from hip-hop to Earth Day to American gardens.
Each of the Harlem Renaissance stamp designs feature African-inspired motifs as background elements, and the header at the top of each sheet of stamps “shows a cityscape in silhouette with a sun in its midst,” according to the USPS news release.
Spencer-Hester, for one, was wowed.
“[It] is just absolutely beautiful,” she said, later adding that “it’s very flattering to know there’s people all over the country who would be interested in seeing her image.”
It also had her reflecting on her family’s connection to the postal service: Her grandfather, Anne Spencer’s husband, Edward Spencer was Lynchburg's first African American parcel postman.
“He was delivering packages here,” Spencer-Hester said. “I wonder what he would think. He worked to support her craft and her writing. He made everything available to her so she would have this writing studio. And here she is at this ultimate height of his profession, of being on a stamp.”
Betts said the 2020 series' first day of issue dedication ceremony, when they'll officially be available to purchase, has not been scheduled yet.
