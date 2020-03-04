AMHERST — Walking through the many wings and hallways of the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights, Victoria Hanson marveled at the high ceilings and the abundant lighting from the large windows.
"It's going to be a fun place to live," Hanson, executive director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, said to county Administrator Dean Rodgers while looking over one of the future 41 market-rate apartments planned for the 41,000-square-foot, 2.82-acre property.
The school, which closed nearly 30 years ago and has fallen into disrepair since, is undergoing restoration. Dave McCormack, owner of Waukeshaw Development, Inc., the company renovating the historic landmark that last operated as Seminole Elementary School, on Tuesday lead a tour to members of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and the EDA to show progress on the work.
McCormack said the restoration is going "amazingly well" and he tentatively hopes to open the yet-to-be-named apartment complex this September. He said the company will preserve historic elements of the old school, including chalkboards on the walls.
He said in other renovation projects in a handful of schools across the state, he's found the chalkboards are popular features. "They have a lot of fun with it," McCormack said of residents.
Hanson said she is excited to see how far the facility, which was on the brink of being demolished more than five years ago, has come in recent months. Its revival marks a proud moment for Madison Heights, she said.
In visits to the site prior to the company's purchase, she observed the building was in terrible shape with tons of open ceilings, gaping holes, graffiti and other dilapidated conditions.
She sees its comeback as an important preservation effort for future generations of residents to enjoy.
"We don’t have a lot of these great public buildings that are visual to so many people as they come in and out of Madison Heights and Amherst County," Hanson said. "It shows we are able to do these complicated projects with good developers and see it come to fruition and provide a tremendous activity and a beautiful architectural gem for the community.”
A window feature above the front door of the school is captured as a marketing image in the county's brand for Madison Heights, she said. Graphic designers who worked on the branding several years ago noticed it while driving around the area.
“They saw that window and it captured their imagination,” Hanson said.
McCormack noted the building, which many have described in the past as an eyesore, has been contentious at times and he wanted to give the tour to show the project has overcome many obstacles and is on the path forward to becoming successful.
The apartments will be marketed to entice people to come into Amherst County and the units will be high quality, McCormack said. Rodgers has said the apartments are expected to draw in about 80 residents and provide about $57,000 in annual tax revenue to the county. The property has the highest density zoning the county allows.
Rodgers noted how bad the site previously looked, with plant life and debris and how previous attempts to restore it failed to come to fruition. He complimented Waukeshaw Development and said it was the right partnership for bringing the project forward.
Many county residents, including the supervisors, have personal connections to the former school, which first opened as a high school nearly a century ago and landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
Vice Chairwoman Jennifer Moore recalled playing in a side yard next to the Amherst County Service Authority's headquarters while she was in kindergarten and first grade when a school last operated there. Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said his grandmother worked there and he remembers visiting her at the former school.
McCormack bought the building for $50,000 through an agreement with the county in late 2017 and is ahead of a schedule outlined in that deal, Rodgers has said.
Waukeshaw Development, Inc. specializes in restoring historic properties and has more than two-dozen other similar projects in Virginia and North Carolina, including three in Bedford County. In Amherst County, the company is restoring a historic mill on Union Hill Road into a new brewery and restaurant as well as operating the Winton golf course and country club in the Clifford community with plans for future development of historic buildings there.
EDA member Michael Russell said he was highly impressed with the project and is hopeful it will serve as a linchpin for community improvements in Madison Heights.
"It’s got to start somewhere," Russell said. "It just doesn’t happen by happenstance."
He said the county has a great relationship with McCormack.
"We’re lucky to have his interest. He seems like a mover and shaker," Russell said.
Russell especially was encouraged by McCormack's assurance that restoration of the former Bedford Middle School into apartments would carry forward despite a recent fire that destroyed much of the facility. He pointed out that landmark carries as much significance to the Bedford community as the former Phelps Road school does in Amherst.
“That made us feel good over here," Russell said of McCormack's reaction following the Bedford fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.