With state and federal regulations and recommendations against continuing routine checkups and elective surgeries, health practitioners are closing their doors — but some are offering different telehealth options to keep up with patients during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that medical services should be limited to emergencies and urgent care to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Its advice aligns with guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which groups medical services into three levels of urgency.
The least urgent first level includes all checkups, preventative care and well visits, while the second two levels include care for health concerns with increasing levels for potential harm or mortality. For many treatments and services, CMS recommends telehealth visits or virtual check-ins.
While many dentists, orthodontists, optometrists, gynecologists, therapists and other practitioners in the greater Lynchburg area have postponed routine visits, recent relaxations in federal regulations have paved the way for some practices to see patients in new ways.
At Virginia Eye Clinic in Lynchburg, practice administrator Melinda Wilson said practitioners there are now allowed to take medical visits via telehealth that they weren’t allowed to do before.
On Friday, Wilson said the eye doctors started taking virtual visits for issues like pink eye, where they take patient history, observe the issues as best they can over cameras and instruct the patient to test their vision with objects around them. But their abilities are still limited — the doctors can’t conduct routine eye exams and write prescriptions.
Patients who need refills on contact lenses might be able to get their prescription, or might be directed to wear glasses until they can get into the office again.
“It really depends on the patient’s history and what condition their eyes have been in,” she said.
The clinic’s Forest location is closed during the pandemic, but Wilson said patients can still come through the Lynchburg location’s drive-through window to pick up orders that may be in or to get their glasses repaired.
She said she’s seen about a 75% reduction in foot traffic over the past few weeks and staff have been meticulous in keeping masks on, “cleaning constantly,” distancing themselves within the office and taking temperatures of patients who enter.
Existing telehealth options are being expanded, too. Lauren Connors, communications and community engagement manager for Horizon Behavioral Health, said about two thirds of the clinical services they provide for mental health, substance abuse and intellectual disability patients are going through the Bluestream telehealth platform. Still, she said Horizon is maintaining essential staffing at its physical offices to continue offering same day access and walk-in admissions.
Both new and existing patients going to Appalachian Orthodontics of Lynchburg for care can go through a virtual consultation, according to a news release from the provider.
New patients can take photos of their teeth from different angles to consult with a doctor and start their treatment plan, the release states. Existing patients can set up a virtual dental monitoring appointment or consultation remotely.
Patients visiting Rehab Associates of Central Virginia are able to do so in person — by meeting their care providers in closed-off rooms at one of the clinic’s offices — or over a newly available telehealth option. Josh Bailey, CEO and president of the clinic, said patients and their care providers can confer on what option is best for them.
Remotely, physical therapists can coach their patients through exercises, Bailey said. The patient just needs a device with a camera, a stable internet connection and enough room to exercise.
By offering remote treatment, Bailey said he’s hoping the clinic can steer patient traffic away from health providers who could otherwise be occupied in efforts to help treat and stem the impacts of the coronavirus.
