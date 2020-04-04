As more and more Virginians find themselves without jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, businesses and agencies in Central Virginia and elsewhere are trying to soften the impact as people quarantine at home.
More than 4,000 people in Lynchburg and surrounding counties have filed for unemployment insurance over a recent few weeks in March, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Those filings come as many employers are resorting to layoffs and furloughs to balance the impact of stay-at-home orders and an economy hit hard by the pandemic.
In Lynchburg, 36 people made unemployment claims during the week that ended March 14. That number jumped to 641 in the following week and 1,335 the week after.
The surrounding counties saw a huge jump in claims too; for example, nine Amherst County residents applied for unemployment during the week ending March 14 and 322 applied during the week ending March 28.
Nationwide, unemployment numbers have shattered previous years’ records: 6.6 million claims were filed nationwide for the week ending March 28, which was almost 10 times the record-high number of weekly claims back in 1982. That was on top of 3.3 million claims filed the week before.
In Virginia, the number of unemployment claims for the week ending March 28 was 5,000 times greater than the number of claims from the same week last year.
Unemployment benefits can vary based on a person’s prior income, but the weekly maximum of $378 will soon increase to $978 due to allotments in the federal CARES Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package, according to Tim Saunders, business engagement and outreach coordinator for Virginia Career Works. Anyone eligible for unemployment is encouraged to do so on the Virginia Employment Commission website, he said.
Virginia Career Works was accepting applications from local businesses with 250 employees or fewer to receive emergency coronavirus-related funding intended to help keep layoffs and unemployment at bay. That application period ended Friday.
Saunders said there’s a total of $42,000 available and members of Central Virginia Workforce Development Board want to distribute it as evenly as possible between Lynchburg and surrounding counties.
Unemployment and loss of income can start a landslide of financial issues for many. But there are some safeguards in place on a few different levels to help keep people in a stable living situation.
Lynchburg’s Department of Water Resources won’t cut off anyone’s water up until May 15 and is waiving any late fees for water bills. Appalachian Power has stopped disconnecting its customers and hasn’t yet set a date for when that will resume. Columbia Gas has suspended shutoffs and is waiving late fees, Dominion Energy stopped service disconnections and will reconnect customers who had their service disconnected previously. Virginia's State Corporation Commission directed utility companies on March 16 to stop service suspensions.
Evictions and other non-emergency proceedings in Virginia courtrooms have been suspended until April 26 by order of the Supreme Court, subject to further extensions.
Paul Robertson, a senior attorney with the Virginia Legal Aid Society office in Lynchburg, said there’s been a bit of a lull in housing cases that he and his colleagues handle. He’s been part of a VLAS initiative to reduce evictions in Lynchburg, where he and other attorneys have represented eligible low-income clients with housing issues.
But once the court suspension lifts, he anticipates there being a flood of cases. Landlords can still file an unlawful detainer to evict tenants during this time even though nothing will be heard until the courts open back up.
Robertson said landlords still need to give written eviction notices during this time and people will still be served by court summons when applicable. Anyone with an eviction hearing that was previously scheduled should’ve gotten a letter from the court about the suspension of non-emergency hearings.
During the pandemic, Robertson said tenants should be on alert for illegal eviction attempts to circumnavigate the courts, which can include landlords changing locks, turning off utilities and removing possessions. In those instances, he said people should call the police.
He encouraged people to take the initiative and speak to their landlord about their situation, along with calling any creditors to see if they have any protections in place for customers during the pandemic. That way, people can prioritize their payments and make sure the money they do have is going the farthest it can.
“Some of these [agencies] do have relief options available, but you have to be proactive and make the request,” he said.
