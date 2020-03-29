GRETNA — Phase one of the Gretna walking trail, which extends from Centra Gretna Medical Center to the Gretna Industrial Park, has finally opened after more than five years of planning.
In a season when seemingly everything has either been postponed, canceled or at the very least adjusted in a major way due to the coronavirus, this new trail provides an opportunity to get outdoors while still practicing social distancing.
“I think it is a real blessing for the people of our town to have a nice trail to walk on, especially since the advent of the coronavirus,” said Lou Harris, secretary for Revitalization for a Greater Gretna, a volunteer organization dedicated to rejuvenating the town. Harris has chaired the committee in charge of this project.
Added Mark Moore, director of Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation: “In this pause from our normal lives, practicing social distancing in nature can help relieve the stress and anxiety of these uncertain times.”
The crushed run gravel trail, which has multiple entrances from the Centra parking lot, sits next to a pond with a fountain and snakes through some small inclines in a grassy wooded area between the medical center and the back end of Industrial Road. The total distance from one end to the other is four tenths of a mile.
Several industries and a hotel are located within a stone’s throw of the route — Centra Health, Capps Shoe Co., Amthor International, Davenport Energy and the Camber Inn.
The project cost a total of $100,000, all of which was raised by Revitalization for a Greater Gretna, an organization that assists the town in beautification projects, according to its Facebook page.
David Lilly, town manager of Gretna, is excited about the impact that the park will have on the community.
“I think the walking trail is wonderful and I think it will be widely used by people in the area,” he said.
Harris said that there are a lot of people in town who walk frequently, so this will be another place for them to do that.
Revitalization for a Greater Gretna has spent the past five years fundraising for this project, while also completing several other smaller projects, including securing a Virginia Department of Transportation grant to fix some paving and plant some trees.
The proposed second phase of the Gretna walking trail, which would equate to about 1.7 total miles, would connect to another trail that is in place at Gretna Middle School.
Capital projects are also underway at Wayside Park in Hurt, which is undergoing major renovations after sitting in disarray for years. The park has a large, unique playground and over two miles of trails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.