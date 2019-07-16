Amherst Town Council is accepting applications on a vacant seat on council created by the July 10 vote to expel Janice Wheaton, according to a notice on the town's website.
Council voted 4-1 following a closed session to expel Wheaton, who was elected last November and publicly voiced frustrations with her role in the decision-making process, claiming she had been "shut out." Council said in a statement July 12 the move was difficult and given serious consideration but no reason could be given, citing a closed session and the town's code of ethics policy.
According to the notice, anyone interested is invited to apply before Aug. 5 at which time the application review begins. A special called meeting is expected between then and Aug. 14 for the purpose of interviewing applicants and voting on an interim appointment. The new council member is expected to be seated by council's next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
The person appointed would serve until after a successor is certified during the Nov. 5 general election process, according to the notice. For more information, visit www.amherstva.gov.