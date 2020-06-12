AMHERST — Amherst Town Council approved a fiscal year 2021 budget Wednesday that balances using about $250,000 from town reserves, a measure driven by the economic downturn from the coronavirus.
A planned 2.12% raise for employees budget and a step increase of 2% for employees who have met their yearly performance goals also was eliminated because of budget cuts related to COVID-19.
Vice Mayor Rachel Carton referred to the the $2.6 million budget that takes effect July 1 as "greatly slashed but doable."
"The town is in a good place," Carton said. "So we’ll be able to function, just on a skinnier budget.”
The general fund of $1,094,098 had a deficit that was covered by reserves while funds for water and sewer, garbage collection and the Industrial Development Authority makes up the remainder of the budget.
"This budget is based on the most pessimistic projections that really, I think, anyone around here is doing," Town Manager Sara Carter said. "I would like us to be rather under-projecting our revenue rather than over-projecting our revenue."
Carter said the new budget factors about a 40% projected decrease in areas of meals and beverage taxes and business license revenue.
“I don’t think it will be that bad," Carter said of the forecast. "But I also didn’t want to build a budget on something and then find out it became worse.”
The town continues a practice in place for years of keeping real estate and personal property taxes at zero and Carter said the town was well-positioned to use its reserves during the crisis.
"We’re fine in terms of where we are in our overall savings, and I’m hopeful that we will not need nearly that much as the year goes on," Carter said, referring to reserve money.
The budget passed on a 3-1 vote with Councilwoman Janice Wheaton opposed and Councilman Kenneth Bunch absent.
Wheaton did not state during the meeting why she opposed it and when asked afterward replied to The News & Advance: "I cast my vote based on information that I am or not given," and did not elaborate further.
Carter said the town also is slated to receive $193,000 in federal money from the CARES Act as part of a package Congress passed to offset the many effects of COVID-19.
"There's very limited things we can spend it on," she said.
The money can't be used to cover revenue losses or personnel costs unless duties have substantially changed to respond directly to the crisis, she said. Three areas the town is focusing on using the money for are reimbursement for direct expenses from the virus such as personal protective equipment, cleaning and a equipment so employees can work from home, hazard pay for police officers still daily interacting with the public during the pandemic and grants for small businesses that lost money from the crisis.
The majority of the CARES money is targeted for business grants and she will bring back more details to council on ways to spend the federal money in July, she said.
Council also voted 4-0 Wednesday to approve a new policy that authorizes supplemental hazard pay for employees that are subject to working in hazardous conditions during a declared state of emergency. The current pandemic applies to such emergencies and the additional money is not for duties under conditions that are a regular part or hazard of town employee's job, the policy states.
