AMHERST — After more than a year of study and heavy discussion, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a contract with a Rocky Mount-based company to build a new transfer station waste disposal.
The new station, estimated at $2.2 million, will be built at the county's landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights. By moving ahead with the agreement with Price Buildings, Inc. for the new facility, the county will not expand the landfill and intends to close it, though County Administrator Dean Rodgers said a new cell could potentially be opened if necessary in the future.
The $2.7 million contract also includes $415,200 for the company to build a new solid waste convenience center site on Boxwood Farm Road and $75,800 for improvements to an existing solid waste center on Coolwell Road.
Rodgers said the county's goal is to have the transfer station — a building where waste hauled in is loaded on trucks and disposed of elsewhere — constructed by Nov. 11, 2021 based on projections of the life remaining in the landfill's current cell.
A report previously before the board by Lynchburg-based engineering firm Draper Aden Associations estimated the county could receive an annual savings of $246,000 through fiscal year 2037. Supervisor Jimmy Ayers asked if the board was comfortable moving forward based on the report's figures.
Rodgers said the Draper Aden report compared costs of expanding the landfill versus starting a transfer station and he noted factors such as inflation, rates and expenses related to trucking and fuel are subject to change. "Just as cost of fuel can go up, so can the risk of our liability by keeping the landfill open," Rodgers said. "So it's all a moving target."
He said county staff has tried to determine which option makes the most sense and has the most flexibility as the costs associated with solid waste change, which he believes is the transfer station.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said her support of the transfer station was not just about expected cost savings and factored in liability of continuing the landfill, the stringent regulations for doing so and needing more flexibility.
"Operating a landfill, in my opinion, limited us and the exposure we had on the negative end was higher," Tucker said of potential environmental risks of burying trash.
Supervisor David Pugh, who opposed pursuing the contract to build the new transfer station, said one factor that wasn't discussed was a potential state increase on gas that Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing and how it could affect costs of hauling waste.
"I thought the landfill was a tremendous asset for this county," Pugh said.
Supervisor Tom Martin, who took office this month, said he would like more time to review the tonnage figures of waste and more information. Rodgers said the 18-month window to build the new facility is rapidly closing and the liability of maintaining the landfill, which he described as a yearlong "open mudhole construction site" remains in place.
Rodgers said the landfill is approaching its peak and the county has spent three-years studying the issue.
"The problem we have now is we're out of time," he said.
Rodgers said operating the landfill is becoming more costly in equipment, staffing and meeting the increasing regulatory standards. Ayers also pointed to the cost of hiring truck drivers. "That's going to be an expensive undertaking," Ayers said.
The county initially had $4 million set aside for expanding the landfill, so the $1.3 million saved from going with the transfer station option is planned to offset much of those costs, Rodgers said. "It's a challenge whichever way we go," he said.
John Marks Jr., a Madison Heights resident and former Amherst supervisor, said the decision has long-term effects, is "probably irreversible" and urged the board Tuesday to further look into the matter. He believes the expected savings from the Draper Aden report would be negated and referred to it as "a fantasy."
Marks said closing the landfill leaves the county unable to control its own destiny with solid waste. Alan Wood, of Madison Heights, also disputed figures in the report during a public comments session and referred to the transfer station option as more costly, less efficient and flexible and providing a lesser service to Amherst residents.
In urging the board to not pursue the new station, Wood said thousands of truck trips will add to the county's pollution and burn thousands of gallons of fossil fuels. "As others throughout the world seek ways to reduce their carbon footprint, Amherst County will be significantly increasing its."
Rodgers said if the county builds its own transfer station rather than going to a private one in neighboring Appomattox County, it is not tied to a company's price and can decide that hauls waste and where it is taken, opening up more options for controlling costs.
Martin said it appears much time and effort has been put into the transfer station so he "reluctantly" supports it while voicing concerns of increased truck traffic and the effect that will have on nearby residents and roads.
"That's a lot of semi-trucks coming in and out of the landfill," Martin said. "We want to make sure the road can handle that traffic."
Tucker said she knows the transfer station route is a tough decision. "This was hard for me," she said. "I think we made a decision based on the all the facts and the best guidance we could get."
