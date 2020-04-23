AMHERST — Amherst County officials are applying for a federal grant on a local company's behalf that would aid the business in manufacturing specialized parts for respirators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swissomation Virginia, a machinery business that operates at 254 Industrial Park Drive in Amherst, recently accepted two large contracts with Ventec Life Systems and General Motors to produce components for ventilators, according to a report before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The company is seeking a Community Development Block Grant for about $400,000 to help with sudden capital expenditures as it expands business operations “to meet this critical need” for the nation, according to county documents. The company specializes in micromachining small parts, usually smaller than the size of a dime, with extreme accuracy, said Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority.
Swissomation has partnered with Ventec Life Systems in recent years and in the midst of the pandemic has faced a rapid acceleration in production of ventilators, Hanson said. Ventec has named Swissomation as its preferred supplier for 20 integral components of two ventilator models, the report to supervisors states.
General Motors has contracted with the Amherst business to produce large quantities of eight different ventilator components with a ramped-up production schedule, the report says.
“Swissomation will need to buy specialized manufacturing machinery, including 4 lathe machines, a Centrifugal Finishing Machine, and complete electrical wiring to install the new equipment and machinery,” it states.
Hanson told supervisors several part-time or full-time jobs may result once production on the parts begins.
“I think it’s very impressive we have this type of company in the county,” Supervisor Tom Martin said.
The board held a public hearing on the matter Tuesday, which drew no comments from the public. Amherst County is the applicant for the federal grant and was required to hold two public hearings as part of the process, according to Hanson. The board unanimously supported applying for the grant opportunity made available for small cities, towns and rural counties in responding to local needs related to COVID-19 response.
Applications for CGBG funding must be submitted by localities' governing bodies.
Hanson referred to Amherst County as "trailblazers" in being among the first in the state to seek out the recently available CDBG money for the purpose of meeting an urgent need for ventilator components. She said Swissomation expects to begin production on the parts right away. Meeting the production need without the grant would be difficult, she added.
“They really are a wonderful family business that has been in the area for a long time and has been slowly expanding, but now they need to jump forward at a much higher rate of speed," Hanson said.
Hanson said in the ongoing crisis personal protective equipment and ventilators is a crucial need the company is working to meet.
"I’m very proud we have a company that’s doing this and we were able to, frankly, be the first ones through the door on this project," Hanson said. "It’s exciting."
The board thanked a representative from Swissomation who was present during the meeting.
“I can tell you one thing, this board will do everything we possibly can to make this work for you," Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said.
