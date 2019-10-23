MADISON HEIGHTS — The war on drugs, the need for more school resource officers and law enforcement forging relationships with the community were among topics addressed at a public forum Wednesday night on the four-way race for Amherst County sheriff.
A crowd of about 200 people swarmed the Monelison Middle School gym to hear firsthand from the candidates seeking the county’s chief law enforcement post in the Nov. 5 election. Sheriff E.W. Viar, who is vying for his second term, faces challenges from three former Amherst sheriff’s deputies — Noel De Palma, Luciano Freitas and George Lee.
The Amherst chapter of the NAACP hosted the forum, which included questions from more than a dozen audience members.
Viar said he is proud of the office’s accomplishments and hopes for another four years to get more done. He said the more agencies and officers the county works with to fight the war on drugs, particularly methamphetamine, the stronger the county can be.
“We made it a point to go after these people,” Viar said of major drug dealers.
Lee, who has served as a narcotics investigator and a federal officer with the Central Virginia Drug Task Force, among other roles, said drugs coming into the county is a major issue. In addition to being aggressive in that area, he said as sheriff he wants to bridge the trust between law enforcement and the community.
Freitas, who currently works as a patrol sergeant at Liberty University, said Madison Heights is referred to by many as “Meth Heights.” He argued not enough drug manufacturers are being arrested and feels more can be done to fight drug activity.
“He has lost the war on drugs ... as a community, why are we allowing this?” Freitas said of Viar, adding of the three former Amherst officers running: “You guys need to start asking the question, ‘Why is that?’ It’s a big question.”
De Palma said more “best practices” are needed and as sheriff he would strive for all residents to have a fair shake, including those disenfranchised.
“Let’s not just have a war — let’s have prevention,” De Palma said of the drug epidemic, adding of his overall platform: “It’s all about service ... you can’t lead from behind.”
Viar said he doesn’t have a “magic wand” to make people stop using drugs and said his office, which he described as seven people short of where it should be, has done more with less. Better pay is needed to keep officers, he added.
Lee, De Palma and Freitas all have served as school resource officers in Amherst. All four candidates addressed the importance of the SRO program, which Viar said is at four officers and a part-time person, up from three positions when he took over in 2016.
Freitas said he would strive to have an officer in each of the county’s 10 schools. When asked how to pay for it, he said he would pursue grants and more funding from the county and school division, even it means requesting a tax increase.
“Are children not worth it?” Freitas asked when some audience members groaned at the mention of a tax hike. “My kids are. If I have to pay a little extra, I will.”
Viar said he doesn’t have the money for 10 officers, adding that mark is about a half million dollars. “I know the board of supervisors would have a heart attack if I brought the bill for that. They don’t have the money,” Viar said.
Lee said he doesn’t think SROs in every school given the current budget climate and shortage of deputies is achievable.
Candidates also addressed community policing and fostering relationships with the public.
“You as a community need to be heard,” Lee said while addressing the commitment the role of sheriff requires. “I know it’s a hard job. I don’t take it lightly.”
One audience member asked Viar if he thinks a “militarized” sheriff’s office is good for the community. Viar said he doesn’t think the department is militarized but added it needs the proper equipment to protect itself, pointing out two of his deputies were shot during separate incidents in the fall of 2017 and summer of 2018. Both officers survived those shootings.
One point all candidates agreed on was supporting the Second Amendment when a Madison Heights resident asked if they would enforce any potential federal law to confiscate firearms. Viar said he didn’t think Congress would be “stupid” enough to create such a law. De Palma said he doubts lawmakers would go in that direction but law enforcement should be prepared in case.
“You have the right to protect yourself and nothing should nullify it,” De Palma said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.