Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said at a county school board meeting Thursday the division will not have school Monday so teachers can prepare a response to the coronavirus outbreak. The division has a plan in place in case it needs to implement online learning at home, he said.

“We need to be prepared for that when that time comes,” Arnold said of the potential for school closures.

The division of more than 3,900 students averages about 250 absences on a regular day, according to data shared at the board meeting. The schools had 400 absences Monday, 286 on Tuesday, 291 on Wednesday and 311 on Thursday. In the event of closures, the division will issue all students in grades 3 through 11 a Chromebook, a charger and a flash drive with instructional resources loaded on it. If students have their own laptop or Chromebook they do not have to take a division-issued device. All instructional materials will be posted on the division’s website.

“We will assess field trips on a case-by-case basis,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said.

Amherst School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said keeping communication lines open with families and parents is paramount and the main thing is to not hit the panic button. “We’re all trying to do the right thing for our children,” Liggon said, adding the division is working for the health and safety of students and staff.

