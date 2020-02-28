AMHERST -- A 2% pay increase for Amherst County Public Schools' employees is included in the division's proposed 2020-21 budget Superintendent Rob Arnold unveiled Thursday.
The $50.5 million proposed budget is $1.4 million, or 2.9%, more than the current fiscal year's budget. The current budget had a $2 million increase from the previous year and was fueled by an uptick in student enrollment, leading to more cash flow from the state.
Arnold said enrollment continues to surge, though it is not as explosive as last year's figures, and the fiscal plan is based on the worst-case scenario of three versions of the state budget pending in the Virginia General Assembly. He said the proposed budget reflects the division's priorities and values and strives to build "life ready" students.
"It is a very positive budget for the students of Amherst County and meeting a lot of our stated needs," Arnold said to the Amherst County School Board.
Arnold defined the "life ready" initiative as moving students beyond content-specific components of the Standards of Learning testing and implementing innovative instruction practices and hands-on learning experiences.
"We have to be more than that, we have to move past that," Arnold said in reference to standardized testing, adding students just can't sit in a classroom and become ready for life after high school.
The division also strives to teach essential skills to "future proof" students, he said.
The fiscal plan includes a $242,301 state-mandated increase in Virginia Retirement system costs and a health insurance premium of $275,347, driven by an estimated 9.8% uptick.
The proposed 2% pay increase would cost just more than $688,100 and follows a 5% compensation hike in the current budget. Arnold said the division went through a seven-year period where employees didn't get a raise and boosting their pay has brought positive results.
"We want to keep that up," Arnold told board members. "The competition for teachers has not gone away."
Arnold noted the state is not contributing to a raise for school employees this upcoming school year and more money could be realized when the General Assembly convenes at the end of next week. "This is completely by us as a school system," he said of the planned raises. "Remember, this is worst-case scenario."
The plan also proposes seven added positions:
- Arnold would like to add a career and technical education teacher at Amherst County High School, which is experiencing enrollment growth, at a cost of $55,883;
- two career awareness teachers at a combined cost of $111,766 are planned for each of the county's two middle schools;
- a dean of students position is proposed for Monelison Middle School, costing $61,473; and
- Elon Elementary School, which Arnold said has seen more students in the attendance zone in recent years, is set to receive an assistant principal position, a position tallying $84,420.
Amherst County High School also is set to receive a career counselor at a cost of $10,000 through a partnership with the University of Virginia with the remaining portion of that position coming from grant money. A support staff position for the division's business office, a need Arnold said was pointed out by the division's auditors, is planned at just more than $38,000 and organizational restructuring in the administration office would cost $14,590.
The board could also decide to purchase new software for the division's financial accounting, which would cost just more than $32,100, and increased expenses in the Virginia Preschool Initiative are roughly $69,500.
The division is set to receive about $315,600 due to changes to a regional public education program providing classroom instruction for handicapped and autistic students and other services.
The budget is built around an average daily membership of 3,960 students, which is 20 more than the current budget, and is a conservative projection, Arnold said. The budget balances with expected level funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at $13.9 million. Arnold is not seeking a funding increase from the county.
Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said the board would dig into the figures more at a budget retreat season at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
"We have our job ahead of us to see what we need to do," Liggon said.
