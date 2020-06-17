Amherst County Public Schools officials are considering options for installing solar panel on roofs of schools in hopes of saving money in energy costs.
The county's school board voted unanimously June 11 to pursue the measure, though no final decisions have been made on partnering with a solar provider.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said Affordable Energy Concepts, Inc., of Madison Heights, contacted the division recently regarding an unsolicited proposal to install solar panels on the roofs of school buildings.
“The solar panels could produce up to 46% of the electrical demand of our buildings,” Wells wrote in a memo to the board.
The project would be funded through a power purchase agreement, which would permit a solar provider to install and maintain the panels and operating equipment on the division’s buildings. The costs of the equipment, installation, and maintenance would be assumed by the solar provider and the financing company that works in conjunction with the solar provider, according to Wells.
“... The solar provider and financing company assumes all financial risks associated with the proposed project," Wells said, adding the board would not incur any costs or additional financial risks associated with the potential move.
The procurement office of Amherst County has specific regulations associated with unsolicited proposals to include a $5,000 fee when the proposal is submitted, he said in requesting the board's backing to further proceed. Wells emphasized if solar panels are installed the division still will have its electric bill through American Electric Power and the goal is save in overall energy costs.
“I like the idea of going solar,” board member David Cassise said.
Dave Wall, of Affordable Energy Concepts, told the board the potential project wouldn’t involve panels placed on roofs that haven’t been replaced in the past five years. The division in the past few years undertook infrastructure work across the division exceeding $20 million, including roof replacements.
“The good news is that you guys have done that,” Wall said of the roof upgrades. “It’s a good time to do solar. Interest rates are super low right now ... ultimately we want to save you money.”
