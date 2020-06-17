The Amherst County School Board on June 11 unanimously approved a resolution renouncing “hatred, racism and violence of any kind” following recent weeks of protests and demonstrations.
The document states racism, hatred and violence “do not have place in our schools or our society and we must protect the constitutional rights of every person who lives, works and learns in our community.”
The resolution said the school division is committed “to using our unity and caring and common vision for every child” to work together to address racism, inequities, injustice and intolerance so every child no matter their socioeconomic condition, race, gender or disability receives what they need to be successful.
“We are committed to listening and engaging in difficult conversations by equipping teachers and staff to genuinely listen and understand the stories and experiences and feelings of those who have endured discrimination, harm, injustice and intolerance,” Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson read from the resolution. “We commit to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all students and will continue to address any act or evidence of racism or intolerance.”
The school system stands steadfast in fostering an inclusive educational environment for all students, educators and community members, according to the document.
“Here in Amherst County we are trying our best to do the right thing for all of our children,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said.
