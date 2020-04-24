AMHERST - Amherst County officials are giving residents a two-month extension to file their first real estate tax payment of the year, moving the filing deadline from June 5 to Aug. 5.
The measure, a response to the coronavirus pandemic unanimously approved by the board of supervisors Tuesday as part of an emergency ordinance, gives the county more time to set the tax rate for the new fiscal year that begins July 1. The county also is extending the deadline for the Business, Professional Occupancy and License (BPOL), merchant's capital, machinery and tools and business personal property taxes from May 1 to June 30.
The ordinance also allows the county's various public bodies to meet electronically in some circumstances, with members in remote locations, during the pandemic and gives chairs of those boards discretion to schedule meetings at times, places and manners that will best serve public health.
The board did not support a request from Commissioner of the Revenue Jane Irby to consider extending monthly deadline payments of the transient occupancy tax or meals and beverage tax to June 30.
Board members Tom Martin and Claudia Tucker agreed while they understand businesses are hurting, the county not collecting the meals and beverage and transient occupancy taxes, which come directly to the county on a monthly basis, would create problems.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers, who did not recommend extending the transient occupancy and meals and beverage taxes to June 30, said the thought behind the request is it's a means to alleviate pressure on some businesses.
"Some localities are doing it and some are not,” he said.
No one spoke for or against the emergency ordinance, which County Attorney Michael Lockaby said is in effect on a temporary basis during the pandemic, at a public hearing Tuesday.
Prior to the effects of the coronavirus shutting down life as usual in March the board had discussed the fiscal year 2021 budget proposal and supporting up to a 6-cent tax increase to cover a potential 3% raise for employees and bring salaries, particularly for public safety and law enforcement, in line with market averages.
However, the board delayed its budget process in March when the devastating effects of the virus took hold of the local economy. The board is set to resume budget talks at 5 p.m. May 11.
Martin said the board needs to revisit what has been discussed previously and some thoughts may have changed given the much different economic climate.
“I think we’re in a different time right now," Martin said.
Madison Heights resident Alan Wood addressed the board during a public comments session and urged county officials to take decisive action to help residents struggling through the crisis. He suggested immediately freezing hiring for county positions, eliminating all proposed new county positions, freezing compensation at current levels for all employees, nixing any pay raises and halting any capital spending not already committed.
"Clearly, we are not going to return to where we were two months ago in the next few months," Wood said. "When conditions improve, there will be an opportunity to revisit spending initiatives proposed by staff. Until that time, the people of Amherst need county government's help to lighten their burdens, not increase their burdens."
The board plans to hold a public hearing on the new budget the first week in June. Martin said he would like to see revised projections and a broad overview on where the board is in the process during its May 5 work session.
"The longer we can throw this out, the better we will be in predicting what we will see," Supervisor David Pugh said of waiting for more firm numbers.
Rodgers said during the meeting the county has no plans to furlough any of its employees.
"We've done everything we can to make things as normal as possible," he said of the county's financial standing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.