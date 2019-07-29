An Amherst man was sentenced to three months in jail Monday on one count of unlawful wounding in connection with an April incident involving a gun at an apartment complex.
Alexander Junior Toliver, 35, initially was charged with attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and stalking but prosecutors dropped each count in accordance with a plea agreement a judge approved Monday. Toliver's malicious wounding charge was reduced to an unlawful wounding, to which he pleaded guilty to Monday in Amherst Circuit Court.
Toliver also was found guilty of reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm. Judge Michael Garrett credited him with time served Monday, which means Toliver is expected to serve no further jail time.
Toliver was arrested after the April 16 incident outside the apartments in the town of Amherst. Prosecutors have said the male victim in the case was at the residence of a woman with whom Toliver previously was in a relationship and an argument took place. Toliver left and showed up again.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley said the victim was heading for his car that morning when he saw Toliver charging at him. A fight ensued and Toliver bit the man on the chest, leaving a scar, and went to retrieve a pistol.
Toliver swung the weapon at the man and missed and it fired near the victim's head, Stanley said. A .45-caliber shell case from the gun later was found during the investigation, Stanley said.
In a previous bond hearing, prosecutors argued against releasing Toliver on bond, arguing the gun was fired in a residential area where someone else could have gotten hurt.
Mark Arthur, Toliver's attorney, said at the previous bond hearing Toliver had a steady job prior to his arrest and has no violent criminal history. He argued at the bond appeal hearing last month Toliver had no intent to kill and there was no grounds for an attempted murder charge.
In addressing the plea agreement in court on Monday, Stanley said the victim and a witness in the case felt the outcome was a fair resolution.
Garrett ruled conditions of the suspended sentence are Toliver be on good behavior for 10 years, two of which are on active supervised probation, and that he not use illegal drugs and submit to screening.